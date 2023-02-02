Bobby Beathard, a player personnel savant who helped build football dynasties with teams in Miami, Washington and other N.F.L. cities, died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tenn., a small town outside Nashville. He was 86. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease, his brother, Peter, said.

According to the Hall and two teams, Bobby Beathard, a National Football League executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer, died on Wednesday at 86 after a long illness. According to the Washington Commanders, Beathard died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. The cause of death, according to his son Casey, was Alzheimer's disease. Beathard, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, spent 35 years in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Career of Bobby Beathard:

“Throughout his career, Bobby not only constructed winning teams, but he also developed winning cultures that endured beyond his years with an organisation,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “He had an eye for talent and a special gift for dealing with others. “The outcomes speak for themselves.” Beathard was a legend in the league for his efforts, helping to develop teams that won four Super Bowls with Washington and Miami, including the undefeated 1972 Dolphins. In the year 2000, Beathard announced his retirement from football. In 2016, he was honoured into Washington’s Ring of Fame, and in 2018, he was inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Tributes to Bobby Beathard:

“Bobby was a man of incredible dignity and integrity, and he was the architect behind the finest teams in the history of this organisation,” the Commanders said in a statement. “He genuinely cared about everyone he worked with and always prioritised the team. Bobby is properly inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Washington Ring of Fame, and he will be remembered as one of the best executives in NFL history. “We express our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Christine, children Kurt, Casey, Jeff and Jaime, and the entire Beathard family. Bobby’s contribution to our franchise and community will not be forgotten.” The Los Angeles Chargers’ owner/board chairman, Dean Spanos, named Beathard “one of the finest judges of football talent in NFL history” in a statement released Wednesday. CJ Beathard, Beathard’s grandson, is a quarterback who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

