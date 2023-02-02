What Happened to Sidney Thornton? The Former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back

The team confirmed that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton died on Wednesday. In the following paragraphs, we’ll discuss more information about Sidney Thornton.

What Happened to Sidney Thornton?

Sidney Thornton, a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, has died. The team announced on Wednesday. He was 68 years old at the time. We mourn the passing of former Steelers running back Sidney Thornton. The Steelers chose Thornton in the second round of the 1977 draught out of Northwestern State University. He played his entire NFL career with Pittsburgh, carrying 356 times for 1,512 yards and 18 touchdowns. He appeared in 74 games for the Steelers and won two Super Bowls with them in 1978 and 1979.

What is Sidney Thornton Cause of Death?

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sidney Thornton died on January 28, 2023, at 68. The Steelers mourn the death of former running back Sidney Thornton. As soon as the news broke, families and friends took to social media to express their condolences. It is heartbreaking news for their families. Apart from the confirmation of his death, it is currently unknown what caused it, and the actual reason for his death in Sydney has not been revealed. We are attempting to contact Sidney’s friends and family to learn more about his demise.

The Career of Sidney Thornton:

Sidney Thornton was born in 1954 on September 2nd. He was a professional football player from the United States who the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. A 5’11”, 230 lb. He concluded his career with 356 carries for 1,512 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 46 receptions for 515 yards and six scores. Thornton has 26 touches for 137 yards and a score in seven postseason games. Thornton was inducted into Northwestern State’s N-Club Hall of Fame in 1986, where he was recognised as one of the best players to ever play for the Demons. Thornton, a native of New Orleans, attended Northwestern State University and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1986.

