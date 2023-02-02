What Happened to Alice Stones? 4-Year-Old Dies After Being Mauled By Dogs

According to Thames Valley Police, a young girl called Alice Stones died at the site of an “unfortunate incident” in her Milton Keynes home. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to the Alice Stones.

What Happened to Alice Stones?

Last night, the dog mauled the child in her backyard in Broadlands, Netherfield. According to authorities, Alice Stones, a four-year-old girl from Milton Keynes, died after being mauled by a dog. On Tuesday, police and paramedics were called to the area after reports that a dog had bitten a child in the backyard of a home in the city’s Netherfield neighbourhood. Armed cops are believed to have broken inside the residence and surrounded and murdered the dog. According to Thames Valley Police, the child’s death at the scene was quickly verified. According to authorities, the dog was put down, but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. Superintendent Matt Bullivant called the incident “tragic,” adding that “we suspect a youngster was killed after being attacked by a dog.”

Tragic Incident:

Officers and paramedics were called to a residence in Broadlands, Netherfield, yesterday shortly after 5 p.m., following accusations of a dog attack on a minor. Armed cops attacked the property “extremely swiftly” and warned the neighbours to stay inside while they surrounded and killed the animal “humanely.” After suffering significant injuries from the dog bite, the small girl was pronounced dead on the spot. The horrified neighbours of a four-year-old girl killed by a dog at her Milton Keynes home have paid homage to her.

Neighbours Statement:

Neighbours placed flowers outside the house this morning. In contrast, others described Alice’s mother’s “desperate screams” when her child was killed by the animal, which neighbours said the family purchased approximately six weeks ago. ‘I heard ‘She’s dead!” She’s dead!” exclaimed a neighbour. ‘They’ll be with me for the rest of my life.’ It had been a nightmare. I’m devastated. They’ll come back to haunt me.’ According to the neighbour, the dog is a “large brown dog” that the family allegedly purchased as a pet a few weeks ago.

The resident said they had ‘only seen it at the residence.’ According to the police, no one else was injured, and officers with specialised expertise assisted the girl’s family. Officers are still on the scene as part of the continuing investigation. “We are in the very early phases of an inquiry,” said Superintendent Matt Bullivant, “and it would be inappropriate and unhelpful to speculate as to the actual circumstances of this occurrence at this point.” “However, in order to protect public safety, a decision was made earlier this evening to exterminate the dog involved, which was done humanely,” he continued.

Read Also – TikToker Edgar Garay Dies While Shooting Video