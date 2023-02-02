School closed for the day after body found on Ledford Middle School property in Thomasville

On Wednesday a man’s body was found at Ledford Middle School, now, the Davidson County deputies are investigating this incident. According to the offices of Davidson County Sheriff’s Office a school staff suddenly found the dead body outside the building in the early morning.

The exact location of the school is NC-109 in Thomasville, North Carolina. The reason behind the death is still under investigation. News anchor Louie Tran update through his Twitter handle as:

Davidson County deputies say they’re not searching for suspects after a man’s body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Davidson County Schools District says there is no connection between the man & the school. No details on the cause of death.

Still no precise details were revealed by the police. An official spokeperson said in the statement that buses were all ready to traveling to the school when school staff found the dead body.

Later he notified the school authorities eventually, school management gave instructions to direct the buses to Leadford High School where parents picked up their children.

After this incident the school was closed for the whole day. News reporter Jackie Pascale posted on Twitter :

BREAKING: School staff found a body at the door leading into Ledford Middle School this morning. As police investigate, classes have been cancelled for the day.

The District leaders announced no link between the man’s body and the school staff. A local news agency talked to Gilbert Buck, who had worked as teacher, coach and principal for more than 30 years for the Davidson County School District.

He made a strong bond with the students during his long time at this school. At this situation he is worried about all of them. He said in an interview:

“I’m so tuned in to children that I hate to see this happen, especially at their school, and I’m hoping they can survive this.” He added, “I’m thinking psychologically it may affect them a good deal because they are very young and very impressionable. I don’t know what this impression will do to these kids, but I think they’re going to need some counseling, not only from the school, but from their parents.”

Davidson County School released a statement:

Upon arriving at work prior to 6:00 a.m., an employee discovered an individual who appeared to be deceased on school grounds.

School officials and law enforcement were immediately notified and an investigation rapidly began. The campus had to be closed and the scene secured while law enforcement investigated and evaluated the security of the entire campus.

We are very appreciative of the job by officers with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The entire campus was canvassed to ensure a safe return for students and staff. The investigation is ongoing and any additional information related to the deceased individual will be provided by law enforcement.

At this point there is no apparent connection between the individual and Ledford Middle School. Thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be mourning a loss of a loved one.”

Read Also : A hospitalization led to the death of DJ Shoo aka Serge Shooner