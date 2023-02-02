‘RHOC’ star Tammy Knickerbocker says her missing daughter Lindsey is alive

Tammy Knickerbocker revealed that her missing daughter, Lindsey is alive. The 59 years old Tammy spoke in a recent interview that she has talked over the phone with her 34 year old daughter.

Tammy said to Fox News “She has called me but really won’t tell me where she is,”. “Thanks to god with all this help that she is alive, but i’m still worried about where she is and the man that is with her. now we are trying to some other pland to get her out.”

The “Real Housewives of Orange Countly” alum did the reality TV show from 2007 to 2015. Earlier she requested on the social media to spread the news about her daughter’s missing since their last contact on Jan. 9.

She wrote on Facebook “Worried about Lindsey; she is missing somewhere in Vegas, Henderson.” After all of this she again started posting on Facebook to search for her daughter. She posted on Facebook:

[email protected]

for any information or sightings, would really appreciate it.

Thank you for everyone’s support as of today still no contact with Lindsey, please help support https://theradmovement.org and if anyone else needs RAD, they have been a life savor for my sanity.

Good Bless and stay safe,

While on other side her sister Megan has also posted on social media to help with this issue. Megan wrote on Facebook “was scared for her life” when they last spoke, claiming, “No one has heard for her since. Absolutely gone without a trace.”

She also claimed that her sister was with a man and sounded scared over the phone. Her sister said, “The last thing my mom heard was her crying and saying he was going to kill her if she didn’t do what he wanted, It’s horrible.”

In some earlier interviews Knickerbocker described her daughter that she has fought against many of durg issues over past few years. While she also talked about the weird voicemails and Facebook messages.

In February 2022 her daughter was arrested due to possession of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine , forgery in the first degree and forgery device. She was free from the prison this month.

People’s reaction on this incident

Taylor Montano

mmy, I live in Las Vegas. Reach out to HELP of Southern Nevada – outreach teams.

If Lindsey is on the streets they can offer her services, but she must accept.

If anything, I’m hoping she will at least allow the team to let you know that she is okay.

I will keep an eye out for her. ♥️ don’t give up.

Megan Stewart

Praying for her safe return! I believe things will work out! It did for my son. Sending prayers 💖

Sandra Wilson

Sending prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 God bless you Tammy and myself and my son will be on the lookout for her…

Read Also: A hospitalization led to the death of DJ Shoo aka Serge Shooner