Is Glen Matlock Married? Who is Glen Matlock Wife?

Glen Matlock is a popular British musician. He is well-recognized as the bass guitarist in the punk rock band the $ex Pistols.

Glen is credited as a songwriter on 10 of the 12 songs on the $eX Pistol’s album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the $ex Pistols. Glen left the group during the recording process. Glen includes “God Save the Queen” and “Anarchy in the U.K.” Credited as backing vocalist and bassist for the album.

Glen Matlock has played for several labels including Virgin Records, Peppermint Records, Warner Bros., Phantom Sound & Vision, EMI and Majestic.

Glen Matlock is a member of The International Swingers from 2011 to present and Blondie from 2022 to present. Glen worked in a number of groups, including $ex Pistols, Rich Kids, Slinky Vagabond, The London Cowboys, The Faces, Bette Bright and the Illuminations, and more.

Glen Matlock(Sex Pistols): “The govt have made a right cock up of things & I would like to see their heads metaphorically on sticks.. I’m livid, as a musician, about the loss of our movement in 27 countries.. I know the BBC have to push the govt line a little bit”#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/FM5XL8OtwN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 31, 2023

How old is Glen Matlock?

Glen Matlock’s age is 66 years. Glen Matlock’s birth date is 27 August 1956. Glen Matlock is from London, England. Glen Matlock’s height is 1.70m approx. Glen Matlock did his studies at Saint Martin’s School of Art. Glen Matlock’s nationality is British.

Who is Glen Matlock Wife?

Glen Matlock never married. Glen Matlock doesn’t have a wife. Glen Matlock has never dated anyone in his life nor was he in a relationship with anyone. Glenn Matlock has focused on his career and spent most of his life alone. Glen Matlock never needed anyone else.

Glen Matlock’s Net Worth

Glen Matlock’s net worth is around $145 million. Glen Matlock earned his income from his music career. Glen has worked with many bands and released many albums with them. Glen is a composer as well as a lyricist. Glen has a luxurious house and some expensive cars. Glen is living his life to the fullest.

