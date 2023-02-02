Is Andy Samberg still married? How long has Andy Samberg been with his wife?

Andy Samberg is a famous American Comedian, actor, musician, producer, and writer. Andy is well-recognized as the member of The Lonely Island comedy music group.

Andy Samberg was a cast member and writer for the NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” from 2005 to 2012. In 2013, Andy received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2022, Andy appeared in the Baking It, Never Have I Ever, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. In 2023, Andy will be seen in the Self Reliance and Lee films.

Who is Andy Samberg Wife?

Andy Samberg is married. Andy Samberg wife’s name is Joanna Newsom. She is an American singer-songwriter and actress.

Andy and Joanna Newsom married on September 21, 2013, in Big Sur, California after dating for 5 years.

Andy worked with co-host Seth Meyers on Saturday Night Live. In 2014, Andy and Joanna Newsom purchased Moorcrest Estates in the Beachwood Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles, California. Andy and Joanna also have a home in Manhattan’s West Village. Joanna gave birth to a daughter on 8 August 2017. Andy Samberg is still with his wife from the dating time.

What made Andy Samberg famous?

Andy Samberg is famous for his work in the American Dad!, Adventure Time, and Comedy Bang! Bang!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Never Have I Ever. Andy Samberg is also famous for his comedy and work in movies.

Andy Samberg Movies and Tv Shows

In 2003, Andy Samberg began his acting career with the “The ‘Bu” television series as Aaron. Andy made his film debut in 2007 with the “Hot Rod” as Rod Kimble. Andy Samberg acted in many films like Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Friends with Benefits, Friends with Benefits, Grown Ups 2, Hotel Transylvania 2, Take the 10, America: The Motion Picture, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and more.

Andy Samberg also acted in many television series, including Arrested Development, Human Giant, The Sarah Silverman Program, Cuckoo, The Awesomes, The Eric Andre Show, Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, Tour de Pharmacy, 76th Golden Globe Awards, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Baking It and more.

