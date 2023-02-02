How did Mesach semakula’s mother die?

The beautiful woman known as Madam Mariam Nalubega, who was the mother of Golden Band CEO and famed vocalist Sir Mesach Semakula, has gone away. Let’s explore How did Miss Mariam Nalubega die in detail.

How did Miss Mariam Nalubega die?

Mesach semakula’s mother, Miss Nalubega, died away unexpectedly earlier today.

A businessman, farmer, father, husband, and member of the family, Mesach Semakula is best known for his work as an Afro-pop singer and composer in Uganda. He made his debut in the music industry as a teenager in 1993. Mesach Semakula hails from Uganda. He is a talented musician who has written a variety of outstanding tracks throughout the course of his career. The singer also works as a farmer and has a real estate company in his spare time. Mesach, First Aid, and Simanyi are just a few of the songs that have made him famous. Mesach Semakula has been an important role in the evolution of Ugandan music in the country for a significant amount of time. The outstanding vocalist is among the finest in the field, as is clear from the fact that he has a lot of respect for the Buganda kingdom.

The news that was so disheartening was posted on Facebook by Mesach Semakula’s assistant.

It said there,

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a sad day and evening as I announce the passing of Miss Nalubega’s mother, Mesach Semakula, who passed away just this very evening. “It’s It’s a terrible day and evening as I announce the loss of Miss Nalubega’s mother.

“May the Lord grant her soul eternal rest,”

Soon, further information regarding the funeral service will be given here

Honoring Mesach Semakula’s Mother with Tributes

Many people in the music industry and admirers of his music expressed their sincerest sympathies to his family.

The musician Bruno Semax penned the following message to Mesach Semakula: “It’s devastating to hear you’ve lost mother!! During this trying time, my thoughts and prayers are with you. R.I.P Mum.”

DJ Sadam has posted on his website, “Sad News, Mesach Semakula has lost his Mother.” R.I.P May the omnipotent God bless Papa and provide strength to the family”

Sarah wrote, “Mesach Semakula kyanaku nyo okuvirwako mama wo omulungi,May the good Lord comfort you.

May your mother’s soul find eternal peace with the angels”

