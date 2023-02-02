How did John Pickup die? ABC broadcaster cause of death Explained

John Pickup, who helped start ABC broadcasting and was a painter in the Brushmen of the Bush series, died at the age of 91. Let’s find out more about John Pickup and where he has been.

In 1956, Pickup was part of the first live TV show on ABC. In 1947, he won a radio talent contest, which was the start of his career. He worked in Broken Hill for almost 30 years, which he said was “just great.”

Where did John Pickup go?

ABC Broken Hill said on their Social Media page that John Pickup, one of the first people to work for ABC, had died. Pickup was on ABC’s first live TV show, which aired in 1956.

John Pickup OAM, the last member of the famous group of outback artists called the Brushmen of the Bush, died at his home in Murwillumbah at 91. He was the manager of ABC Broken Hill and the last member of the group.

The broadcaster, who worked for ABC for more than 40 years, had a long and interesting career in radio and TV all over the country.

Reason for death

John Pickup OAM died yesterday at the age of 91 at his home in Murwillumbah. At this point, we don’t know what exactly caused his death, but we do know that he is dead. We also don’t know what exactly caused John Pickup’s death.

We are trying to get in touch with John’s friends and family to find out more about how he died. This section will be changed as soon as we find out anything new about the sad event that made many people cry.

Early life of John Pickup

Pickup was on ABC’s first live TV show, which aired in 1956. The broadcaster had a long and interesting career in radio and TV all over the country. He worked for more than 40 years at ABC. Pickup was also a part of a group of five artists from Broken Hill called the Brushmen of the Bush. In the 1960s and 1970s, their paintings of outback plants and animals were famous around the world.

In 1947, Pickup’s career in the media began when friends persuaded him to enter the 2UE Rumpus Room talent contest. He won the contest. He then worked in sound effects at 2GB Macquarie before moving to ABC in 1950. Pickup worked in the sound effects department at ABC Broadcast House in Sydney. There, he helped actors and sometimes animals bring radio dramas to life.

Outback-bound

In the 1960s, the ABC put Pickup in charge of the Broken Hill area. He said on Late Night Live that it was where he had some of the most important years of his life.

“I lived in Broken Hill for more than 27 years, and it was great. There were so many nice people, and you became part of the community,” Pickup said.

After an intruder set fire to the ABC office and studio, he kept the station on the air by using the local phone exchange. During his time at ABC Broken Hill, he met artists like Pro Hart. Pickup helped people make friends, which led to the start of the Brushmen of the Bush group.

Read Also:- Who is Jennifer Grey’s husband? Did Jennifer Grey have children?