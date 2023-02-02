This week, everyone at KARE 11 news is saddened by the sudden death of their Sports News producer on January 29, 2023. Andy Trowbridge was a much-loved member of the team, and his death has left a hole that will be hard to fill. Let’s take a moment to remember and honour this great man and all that he did for the KARE 11 family.

Who was Andy Trowbridge?

Andy Trowbridge was born in the Minnesota town of Anoka. He finished high school at Anoka in 2004 and then went to the University of Minnesota to get a degree in journalism. In 2012, KARE11 hired him as a sports producer. He quickly became known for his love of sports journalism and commitment to his job.

Andy was known as an enthusiastic producer with a great sense of humour who could always be counted on to make good content, no matter what. He cared a lot about his work, but he also had a laid-back personality that made him easy to work with and get along with. He was also crazy about sports, which showed in everything he did at KARE 11 news.

How did Andy Trowbridge die? What caused his death?

Reports say that Andy Trowbridge died suddenly on January 29, 2023, after a short illness. The exact cause of death hasn’t been found yet, though. Friends at work remember Trowbridge for how friendly he was, how much he cared about his coworkers, and how hard he worked for them. What happened to Andy Trowbridge that led to his death? The people in the newsroom are still looking for answers as they try to deal with such a heartbreaking loss.

Andy also cared a lot about helping people who had less than he did. He often helped out at local charities like Feed My Starving Children, where he helped pack meals for hungry children around the world. Also, he often used his own money to give charities the supplies or materials they needed to do their work.

Andy Trowbridge’s death

Andy Trowbridge, a beloved coworker at KARE 11 news, died suddenly over the weekend after a short illness. We'd like to send our condolences to Andy's family during this hard time and remember the hard work and enthusiasm he brought to work every day at KARE 11 news. He will be missed.

