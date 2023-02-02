Former leader of Student Affairs, William Bill Banis, Died at the age of 75

William Bill Banis passed away on January 23 at 75. His death occurred in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The news of his death is quickly spreading over the internet.

William Cause of Death:

On January 24, 2023, William “Bill” John Banis died at the age of 84, leaving behind loved ones who mourn his passing.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed, and his close family and friends are taking time to offer privacy and respect.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

Memorial celebrations in honor of his life will be held in Virginia Beach and Pittsburgh later.

Who was William Bill Banis?

He was born on February 15, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His career began at Northwestern University (NU) in 1994.

Later, he moved to the Division of Student Affairs, where he worked until his retirement in 2011.

During his time at NU, Banis played a significant role in expanding and improving student services.

He was instrumental in creating several departments, such as the Asian/Asian American Student Affairs, Hispanic/Latino Student Affairs.

Additionally, he contributed to preorientation programs, Wildcat Welcome, multicultural education, and staff development.

As a member of the National Association of Colleges and Employers, he continued to work with the organization after retiring in 1999.

He married Lynn Ferguson, the love of his life, in 1989, and they lived happily ever after.

The couple had three children, Kristen, Melissa, and Heather, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As a loving husband, devoted grandfather, and dedicated professional, Bill was a dedicated individual throughout his life.

He earned his doctorate from Old Dominion University.

Bill Banis Profession life:

Bill Banis was a highly regarded figure in higher education, with a career spanning 44 years, including his position as Vice President of Student Affairs at Northwestern University.

Throughout his career, he profoundly impacted countless students and colleagues, earning recognition for his exceptional work multiple times.

He was also a co-author of several books on career development, further showcasing his expertise and popularity in the student affairs and development community.

After his retirement, Bill and his wife Lynn traveled extensively, and he found joy in hobbies such as fishing, kayaking, and gardening.

His involvement with the Virginia Beach Democratic Party was also noteworthy.

When he wasn’t traveling or volunteering, he liked to spend time with his family and friends.

