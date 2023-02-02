Adji Desir Missing, Not Found after 14 years

Adji Desir was a missing case which went viral in 2009 as the authorities and the police department directly confirmed the missing happened of a six-year-old child who was abducted on the 10th of January 2009. The present leader has no details available about the child. However, the parents of the child have still looked forward to doing a proper investigation and finding that child as they expect that that child is still alive and in good condition and there are chances of the child’s recovery. The child was born on the 15th of October 2002 and will be 20 years old. His parents are still looking forward to finding proper details, and the investigation is still going on as the parents expect that the child might be recovered in good condition now.

Adji Desir Missing Details

Adji Desir was six years old when he went missing on the 10th of January 2009. The investigation and the report of the missing were filed on the 11th of January 2009, and the investigation of the missing started on that day itself. To the present date, there has not been any information available about the investigation of the child, and there also has not been any information on what condition the child is in and whether the child is alive or not. The parents of the child do still expect that there are high chances of the survival of the child, and it is expected that he is still alive and in very good condition and will be recovered soon after 14 years is well.

Adji Desir Investigation Details

Adji Desir successfully went missing on the 10th of January 2009, and the investigation of the police officers directly started on the 11th of January 2009. The investigation has not stopped as the parents of the missing child expect that there are high chances of the boy getting discovered now as they think he was abducted and taken to some other country for work. Presently there is a high chance that he will return to his parents after becoming an adult. He was six years old when he went missing, and presently he will be 20 years old. There is only a chance of a miracle if the investigation is successful and he recovers his parents at the age of 20 after getting missing when he was six years old.

Present Age of Adji Desir

Adji Desir was 16 years old when he went missing on the 10th of January 2009, and his present age will be estimated to be somewhere near 20 years old, as 14 years ago, he went missing while he was just six years old. The police officers have directly stated that there are no chances of the child’s recovery as it has been 14 years. In these cases, recovery is not possible for more than a year. However, the parents are still looking forward to finding proper details about the child and will also try and find the condition in which the child is and expect that he will come back to them very soon. There are very few chances of the recovery of the child. Still, the police officers are trying to find the exact location where the child must be abducted.

Other essential details are available.

No details have been available related to the child. There is also no information available on what condition the child might be in as the police officers are investigating blankly the condition in which the child is in is also not available as whatever happened 14 years ago. There is no information about the condition of the child in the present situation. The parents of the child still expect high chances of the child recovering, but the police officers have already stated that the chances are nearly zero.

