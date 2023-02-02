A hospitalization led to the death of DJ Shoo aka Serge Shooner

DJ SHOO aka Serge Shooner died on January 31, 2023. he was a famous DJ from Quebec, Canada. Let’s check out all the details about Serge Shooner and what happened to him.

Serge Shooner: What happened to him

A famous radio station in Brazil named TRIP HOP Radio post on its Facebook page about the DJ SHOO and pay the tributes to the famous Dj as:

R.I.P. DJ SHOO!!

The TRIP HOP Radio of Brazil, with sadness, we inform everyone that our friend and partner DJ SHOO aka Serge Shooner from Quebec, Canada, passed away this morning, January 31, 2023, at 4 am, in a hospital in his country.

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this great electronic music personality.

May you rest in peace, my friend! 🙁

Cause of Death: Serge Shooner

DJ shoo was a trendy producer and DJ of electronic music from Quebec, Canada. He was very popular for his sparkling live performances and perfection in the different electric music genres. He was also did voluntary work for aspiring DJs and represented himself as a genuine representative of the Quebec electronic music.

DJ Shoo died recently on January 31, but still there is no official update about what caused it. However, followers assume he died in the hospital after a long illness. We will update this page as soon as we get any information about his death. We are sorry to inform you that DJ SHOO passed away, our deepest condolences to the DJ’s family and friends.

He posted on Facebook just few hours before his death “Had a little ice cream tonight for dinner… Not even a drop of water… Nothing for four days now…. Feeling a little better my friends.. See you tomorrow…..”

Tributes for the DJ Shoo

Mark-andré Lefebvre

In Memoriam!!! Serge Shoonar / DJ Show !!!

A must for your supporters!!!

If I could have pictures of the family for this woman, It would be a great pleasure for me to make certain moments of your life come together and liven up!

I would like to offer these to this family a more intimate video not to publish to have!!!!

If anyone knows DJ SHOO’s immediate family, ask him to get in touch with me!!! What I would like to offer is free and from all the DJs who knew Dj SHOO (RESPECT)

Guillermo Ermessound

An epic man… one of a kind… we will always remember him and honor him as he deserves… thank you Dj Shoo for all the good times you have given us with your music and your show… with you goes a unique style of DJing… we will miss you forever… I’ll take a coors to your memory… we love you friend… 😢❤️

Cédric Rüfenacht

Is it real? Serge Shooner is dead?? I can’t believe.!! It’s so sad..😥🇨🇦🇨🇦😥

Pete Desilets

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved DJ Shoo. His music brought so much joy and happiness into our lives, and his artistry was truly remarkable. He will be greatly missed by all of us who loved and appreciated his work, joy and funny madness.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will never forget his incredible talent and the way his music touched our hearts.

Rest in peace, dear DJ Shoo, your legacy will live on forever.

