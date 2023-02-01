Who is Jennifer Grey’s husband? Did Jennifer Grey have children?

Jennifer Gray is a professional American Actress. Jennifer is well-recognized for her work in the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) and “Dirty Dancing” (1987) films. Jennifer was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. In 2022, Jennifer appeared in the “Dollface” television series. In 2023, Jennifer appeared in the Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” as Gwen Shamblin.

Who is Jennifer Grey husband?

Jennifer Gray secretly dates actor Matthew Broderick. But on 5 August 1987, Jennifer was seriously injured in a car crash while on holiday with Matthew. Because of the accident, their relationship became public. Jennifer Gray and Matthew Broderick began dating while filming “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

Jennifer Gray has had relationships with several celebrities, including Johnny Depp, actor Michael J. Fox, William Baldwin, and George Stephanopoulos, then an aide to President Clinton.

On July 21, 2001, Jennifer Gray married actor/director Clark Gregg. Jennifer and Clark have a daughter named Stella Gregg. Jennifer and Clark live in Venice, California. Jennifer and Clark also worked together in the 2006 “Lifetime movie The Road to Christmas”. On July 3, 2020, Jennifer announced that they had parted ways. Both got divorced on 16 February 2021.

What ethnicity is Jennifer Grey?

Jennifer Grey’s age is 62 years. Jennifer Grey’s birth date is March 26, 1960. Jennifer Grey was born to Joel Grey and Jo Wilder in New York City, U.S. Jennifer’s mother Jo Wilder is a former actress/singer. Jennifer’s father Joel Grey is a stage and Academy Award-winning screen actor.

Jennifer Grey’s parents are from Jewish families. Jennifer Gray did her studies at Dalton School, a private school in Manhattan and Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. Jennifer Grey’s nationality is American.

Jennifer Grey Career

Jennifer Gray made her acting debut in 1984 with the “Reckless” as Cathy Bennario. In the same year, Jennifer Gray made her television debut with the “ABC Afterschool Special” series. The same year, Jennifer also appeared in the “Red Dawn” and “The Cotton Club” films.

Jennifer Gray is famous for her work in the It’s Like, You Know…, Phineas and Ferb, Dancing with the Stars, Red Oaks, and Grey’s Anatomy series.

Jennifer Gray also acted in many films and television series American Flyers, Bloodhounds of Broadway, Gandahar, If the Shoe Fits, Red Meat, The Wind Rises, Redbelt, Duck Duck Goose, Bittersweet Symphony, The Equalizer, Criminal Justice, The West Side Waltz, The Road to Christmas, Dancing with the Stars, The Conners, and more.

