Who is Chrissy Teigen husband- John Legend? How long has Chrissy Teigen been married?

Chrissy Teigen is an American professional model and television personality. Chrissy made her professional modelling debut in 2010 with the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This was followed by Chrissy appearing on the 50th-anniversary cover in 2014 alongside Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal.

Chrissy appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FabLife (2015–2016). Chrissy hosted the “Lip Sync Battle” music competition show with LL Cool J. In addition, Chrissy was also a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (2019). Chrissy has written three cookbooks.

Who is Chrissy Teigen husband- John Legend?

Chrissy Teigen is a married woman. Chrissy Teigen husband’s name is John Legend. John Legend’s full name is John Roger Stephens. He is a famous American singer-songwriter, record producer, and pianist.

Chrissy Teigen started dating John Legend. Chrissy got engaged to John in December 2011 after dating for four years. Chrissy and John met in 2006 while shooting the music video for the song “Stereo”.

Chrissy and John married in September 2013. Chrissy and John have three children, named Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. Chrissy Teigen lives in Beverly Hills, California with her husband and children.

How old is Chrissy Teigen?

Chrissy Teigen’s age is 37 years. Chrissy Teigen’s birth name is Christine Diane Teigen. Chrissy Teigen’s birth date is November 30, 1985. Chrissy Teigen was born to Vilailuck Teigen and Ron Teigen Sr in Delta, Utah, U.S.

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilailuck is from Thailand, and Chrissy Teigen’s father is an American of Norwegian descent. Chrissy Teigen’s height is 1.74 m. Chrissy Teigen’s nationality is American.

Why is Chrissy Teigen famous?

In 2007, Chrissy Teigen began her acting debut with the “Deal or No Deal” as Briefcase model. Chrissy Teigen is famous for “Lip Sync Battle”, “FABLife”, and “Chrissy’s Court” series. In 2022, Chrissy Teigen appeared in the “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” and “StoryBots: Answer Time”.

Chrissy Teigen also appeared in many music videos like “Preach”, “Love Me Now”, “All of Me”, “M.I.L.F.$”, and “Wild”.

Chrissy Teigen also appeared in many tv shows, including The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Ellen’s Game of Games, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Celebrity Family Feud, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, The Mindy Project, Bring the Funny, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double, Inside Amy Schumer, America’s Next Top Model, Ridiculousness, and more.

