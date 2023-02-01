Who is Abbey Clancy’s husband? When did Abbey Clancy get married?

Abbey Clancy is a professional catwalk and lingerie model as well as a television personality. Abhey was the runner-up of Britain’s Next Top Model (Cycle 2) in 2006. Abbey also won Strictly Come Dancing Season 11 in 2013. Since 2015, Abbey has been representing Britain’s Next Top Model.

In 2007, Abbey Clancy was featured on the cover of Arena magazine as well as modelled a Triumph Bonneville motorbike. In 2010, Abbey was selected for Sports Illustrated Magazine in the Swimsuit Edition. In December 2013, Abbey also appeared in Love Magazine’s Advent Calendar. In July 2014 and March 2015, Abby appeared on British Marie Claire and British Elle Cove.

In addition, Abbey has appeared in several television shows such as GMTV, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Richard & Judy, The Chris Moyles Show, This Morning as a guest and reality TV series such as “Abbey and Janice: Beauty and the Best”.

Abbey also appeared in the “Hell’s Kitchen” third series as a contestant. 10 May 2009, Abbey also appeared on Chris Moyles’ Quiz Night. Abbey is well-recognized for “James Corden’s World Cup Live” and “Great British Hairdresser” shows.

Who is Abbey Clancy Boyfriend/Husband?

Abbey Clancy’s marital status is married. Abbey Clancy boyfriend/husband’s name is Peter Crouch. They have four children.

Abbey Clancy started dating footballer Peter Crouch in 2006. Abbey and Peter get engaged in July 2009. Abbey gave birth to their first daughter, Sophia Ruby Crouch, on 14 March 2011.

Abbey and Peter got married on 30 June 2011. On 1 June 2015, Abbey gave birth to their second daughter, Liberty Rose Crouch. On 3 January 2018, Abbey gave birth to a third child, Johnny Crouch.

Peter then announced on 3 January 2019 that he was expecting his fourth child. On 3 June 2019, Abbey gave birth to his second son. Abbey and her husband Peter are still together after so many years of marriage.

What age is Abbey Clancy?

Abbey Clancy’s full name is Abigail Marie Clancy. Abbey Clancy’s age is 37 years. Abbey Clancy’s birth date is 10 January 1986. Abbey Clancy was born to Karen Sullivan and Geoffrey Thomas Clancy in Liverpool, England. Abbey has three siblings. Their names are Elle Clancy, Sean Clancy, and John Clancy.

Abbey Clancy’s height is 5 feet 9 inches. Abbey’s hair colour is blonde and her eye colour is Green. Abbey did her studies at St Mary’s Primary School and St Julie’s Catholic High School. Abbey Clancy’s nationality is English.

