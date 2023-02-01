When and how did Declan McDowell die? A former Derry City midfielder has passed away

The sports community is mourning the loss of former Derry City captain, Declan Mcdowell, who died suddenly. The Derry City team is mourning the loss of their beloved former captain. The devastating news was officially made the public by Don Boscos FC on its Facebook page.

The death statement reads:

“It’s with great sadness I have to report that Derry City and Finn Harps legend Declan McDowell has died. Declan was a total Gentleman in every way and a friend to anyone who knew him. Declan’s son young Declan is one of our coaches at the minute. To Helen and family we pass on our condolences from everyone at the club and friends further afield. Rest in peace dear friend. 😢🙏“

The statement followed with two pictures of Declan, one with his entire team and another with his family. Since the news broke out many of his fans, friends, colleagues and relatives are in shock. Many people are paying tribute to late the former Derry City captain.

Declan McDowell’s Death Reason Revealed

Presently no official confirmation has been made confirming the death reason. The statement announcing his death does not provide any details about the cause of his death. Netizens are speculating that the midfielder dies due to his age-related ailments. An autopsy report is yet to be announced. Media personalities are attempting to get in touch with the family members to know the additional details regarding his death. We will update you soon as early as possible.

All About Declan Mcdowell’s Professional Career

Declan was a midfielder who initially played for Oxford United Stars of Derry. He then played for the Derry City in December 1985 under Noel King. His performance while playing for the club was extraordinary in the Irish League and League of Ireland. At the time no one believed that a player’s debut can be like this. The team with his debut against Monaghan United had a victory of 2-0. On the same day Nelson Da Silva, Sean Boyle, Stuart Gauld, Owen Da Gama, and Noel King also made their professional debuts.

Tributes Surfaced Online for Declan McDowell

Following the demise, many people are paying tribute to the late soul. Fans and Colleagues are expressing their deep condolences through different social media accounts. Our prayers are for the family in this difficult time. May the divine soul rest in eternal peace forever.

Billy Scampton wrote: “I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Derry City F.C. & Finn Harps F.C. legend Declan McDowell. An absolute gentleman off the pitch and as hard as nails on the pitch, my condolences to his family and may God rest him.”

Fin Harps FC paid tribute writing: “Everyone at the club wishes to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Declan McDowell who sadly passed away yesterday. Declan was part of our 1974 FAI Cup winning team and is 10th in the club’s all time appearances list. May he rest in peace.”

Derry City FC wrote: “Derry City FC is deeply saddened today by news of the death of former team captain Declan McDowell. Declan held the distinction of having played for the Candystripes in both the Irish League and the League of Ireland.”

