What was the reason for Rebecca Opongo’s death? Ghanaian comedian Sadik Sulley’s Mother Passed away

Recently saddening news broke on the internet, revealing the death of Ghanaian comedian Sadik Sulley, aka SDKele’s mother, Rebecca Opongo. Her mother appeared in most of his viral comedy videos. Following the news that broke out on the internet people are curious to know more about her cause of death. In this article, we provide the relevant details regarding her death cause. For more information continue reading the article.

Death Announcement

SDK’S family is presently grieving the loss of their beloved family member. Her death was made public by her son on Twitter with a caption: “Lost my beloved mum… Mama, rest in peace.”

Rebecca Opongo Cause of Death

The Ghanaian comedian on the Delay Show revealed that his mother did not participate in his sketch videos due to stroke. He also stated that he lost his dad making the comic an orphan as both his mum and dad passed on to the ancestors.

Condolences and Tributes Paid to Rebecca Opongo

Since the devastating news hit the headlines, many people shared condolences and rest in peace messages. Social media is thus filled with her rest and peace messages, and people in a large number are expressing their deep condolences to the Sadik Sulley family. Our condolences and support are thus with his family. May god give them strength and support to the family in their challenging time. Mat the divine soul rest in peace forever.

King Grand wrote: Sorry, bro, front and back it has been challenging in the past years but remember there were smiles and affection between you guys and that counts more than silver and gold, Rest in peace to obatanpa

Phil Ikelo Paro expressed condolence: SDK now that your star is beginning to shine for your parents to enjoy nu… They’ve left you… Accept my heartfelt condolences… Losing ur mum is irreplaceable; I know what u going through.

Joe Promzy commented

Awww Soo sad..my condolences…the last time I saw your mum was last year November at Tema General hospital …hmmm, that was the very day I saw you, boss…So sorry

Saminiwaa AkyeStill Burniton wrote: Dang!!!! So so sorry… Accept my deepest condolence, champ. Please stay strong… Love and light!

