Jack Birch passed away in a fatal car Accident At the age of 47

Jack Birch, a resident of Delaware, passed away on Sunday evening, January 29th, 2023, in a tragic ATV accident.

His sudden loss has caused immense grief among his friends, family, and loved ones.

Jack was a cherished husband, son, and brother and was highly regarded as a Quality Assurance Advisor Lead.

Who was Jack Birch?

Jack attended St. Mark’s High School and later pursued higher education at Wilmington University, where he earned a degree in Business Management.

He married Danna Birch and lived in Delaware for several years.

Jack was well-loved by his family and friends, who remember him as a caring brother and doting son.

He was known for his kind spirit and lasting impact on all who knew him. His memory will be cherished by those closest to him, who will always keep his spirit alive.

What happened to Jack Birch – How did he Die?

A fatal accident occurred in the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road in North Star on Sunday at 10 pm involving an ATV.

Sadly, Jack Birch lost his life at the scene, while three other men in their forties and fifties were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, but an investigation is underway to shed light on what happened.

The news of Jack Birch’s untimely death has shocked the Delaware community.

On Sunday evening, the police responded to reports of an ATV accident in the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road in Wilmington and found a utility task vehicle had overturned.

Unfortunately, Jack Birch was confirmed to have been in the accident and did not survive.

UTVs, also known as side-by-sides, are larger than ATVs and can carry multiple passengers.

However, this recent accident serves as a reminder of the dangers of operating UTVs without proper safety measures. The reason for the collision is still under investigation.

Jack Birch Obituary and Funeral:

Birch was a Quality Assurance Advisor Lead at USAA and was known for his ambition and determination.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who will always remember him for his hard work and kind heart.

Jack Birch’s passing is a tragic loss for all who knew him.

The Birch family announces with great sadness the passing of Jack Birch. Further details on funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later time.

Jack will be deeply missed by all who knew him as a cherished friend, colleague, and father.

His loss leaves a void in the lives of those he touched.

