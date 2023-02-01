How many times has Pamela Anderson been married? How old is Pamela’s new husband?

Pamela Anderson is a popular Canadian-American actress, model as well as a television personality. Pamela is well known for her glamour modelling work in Playboy magazine, as well as for her role in the television series Baywatch (1992–1997).

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married?

Pamela Anderson has been married six times. Pamela had six husbands. Pamela Anderson’s husbands’ names are Tommy Lee (m. 1995; div. 1998), Kid Rock (m. 2006; div. 2007), Rick Salomon ​(m. 2007; ann. 2008), Jon Peters (m. 2020; ann. 2020), and Dan Hayhurst ​(m. 2020; div. 2022).

Who is Pamela Anderson husband?

Pamela Anderson first married Tommy Lee on February 19, 1995. Tommy Lee was the drummer for Mötley Crüe. Married on the beach with Pamela in her white bikini. Pamela and Tommy have two sons – Brandon Thomas Lee, born June 5, 1996, and Dylan Jagger Lee, born December 29, 1997. Pamela and Tommy divorced in 1998.

After divorcing Tommy Lee, Pamela became engaged to model Marcus Schenkenberg, But they split in 2001. After this Pamela got engaged to singer Kid Rock and the two separated in 2003. On 18 July 2006, Pamela announced that she would marry singer Kid Rock on 29 July 2006 near Saint-Tropez, France.

A few days after the wedding, Pamela filed for divorce on 27 November 2006. Pamela then announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in September 2007 that they were engaged.

On September 29, 2007, Pamela and Rick Salomon applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas and married on October 6, 2007. The couple separated on 13 December 2007 and got the marriage annulled in the court citing forgery.

After this, in January 2014, Pamela announced that she would marry Rick Salomon again. Pamela divorced Rick Salomon in February 2015. Pamela then started dating French footballer Adil Rami in 2017. In late June 2019, Pamela revealed in an Instagram post that her relationship with Adil was over.

Pamela married Hollywood producer Jon Peters on 20 January 2020. On 1 February 2020, Pamela announced that she and Peter had separated. It was later claimed that Pamela and John Peter were not legally married.

Pamela then married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on 24 December 2020. On 21 January 2022, Pamela announced that she had separated from her husband, Dan Hayhurst.

How long were Pamela and Tommy married?

Pamela Anderson’s first husband was Tommy Lee. Tommy Lee is the drummer of Mötley Crüe. Pamela married Tommy on February 19, 1995. Pamela married Tommy only after visiting him for four days. Pamela and Tommy also have two sons. The marriage of Pamela and Tommy lasted almost 4 years. Pamela and Tom divorced in 1998.

