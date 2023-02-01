How did Michael Dougan Die?| An explanation of the cause of death of Seattle illustrator and cartoonist

A famous illustrator and cartoonist from Seattle, Michael Dougan passed away. In this page we’ll go through all the details about Michael Dougan and cause of his death.

What happened with Michael Dougan

On January 13, Seattle-based cartoonist illustrator Michael Dougan died in Tono, Japan at the age of 64. The Seattle Times is the first news agency who reported on Michael Dougan’s death.

Michael was a famous and popular cartoonist in the 1980s and 1990s. If we talk about East Texas comics and other publications for Weirdo and Drawn & Quarterly are still recognised and remembered by the people. An interesting fact about Dougan is that he shifted to Japan many years ago and then started a coffee business there.

Michael Dougan : Cause of death

Michael Dougan has passed away, and we’re sorry to inform you about this news. Michael Dougan was known for their warm and friendly personality. Now after his death many people are curious to know the details about the reason for his death.

Hubbard Benedict, a Michael’s best friend, said the reason behind the death was Brain Cancer.

Know more about Michael Dougan

Micael Dougan spent his teenager in Seattle while he was born and raised in East Texas.

In 2019 gave an interview to the podcast and described the 1980s era as “underground” of the entire culture. According to Michael ethos was his pure creation. Michael made his comic book debut in Weirdo issue in summer of 1986.

One of his co-worker Gary Panter wrote about him: “Dougan’s work is clear, and he is not afraid. He is a big storyteller and a good liar. In East Texas the wire fences, orange colored tufts of grass, pine trees, tire tracks, piles of wood, and water towers are the best parts. The stories are about human desperation, a funny kind of desperation, an air-conditioned kind of desperation”.

Some famous cartoons by Michael Dougan

Social Media Tributes of Michael Dougan

Steve Laffler

Sad at the news of Michael Dougan’s passing. I didn’t know Michael personally, but I wrote him fan letters to tell him that his remarkably engaging comics were great.

Mark Michaelson

“The inimitable Michael Dougan RIP”

One of the worst things anyone can go through in life is losing a loved one. Any journey must have a destination at the end. The person’s time on earth has regrettably come to an end now that they have died.

We wish him eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, friends. May he rest in peace.

Read Also: The 75-year-old Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams has passed away