How did Lily Dissinger and Adrianna Flora fare? Know the Specifics

Missing teen females reported from central Pennsylvania homes. Police are searching for two missing juveniles who they suspect are in West Manchester Township or York. Continue reading to learn more about what happened to teen girls.

What Happened to Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger?

York County police are seeking two adolescent girls. Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen leaving school at about 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Flora, according to her grandma, allegedly left the house with two backpacks and stated she was returning some belongings to a friend. She was last seen leaving school with 14-year-old Lily Dissinger. The York County Regional Police Department reports that neither daughter returned home from school.

Both families have reported the daughters missing to the police. According to rumours, they could be in West Manchester Township, near York City. Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is urged to call the York County Region Police Department or 911.

What do the Officials State?

