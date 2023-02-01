How did Bob Born Die? Honoring Bob Born: A Tribute to the “Father of Peeps”

Bob Born, known as the “Father of Peeps,” died at 98. Born’s 100-year-old family-owned company, Just Born Quality Confections, announced his peaceful passing on Monday, January 30.

Who was Bob Born?

Bob Born, the creator of Peeps, was born on September 29, 1924, in New York City.

His father, Sam Born, was a Russian immigrant who had founded Just Born Quality Confections.

Peeps, the colorful marshmallow baby chick candies, have become Just Born’s signature treat and are the company’s golden goose.

Over two billion peeps are made yearly, with Easter being the most popular season.

However, versions for other celebrations, such as Valentine’s Day and Halloween, are also produced.

Peeps are labeled as “adorable, peculiar, and scrumptious.” and have been recognized as the corporation’s most famous confectionary product, with chicks and bunnies being the most prominent shapes. Moreover, it is also used in cereals and clothing.

What happened to Bob Born?

Bob Born has been declared dead, and the cause has not been disclosed, but it can be a natural death.

Born became the president of Just Born Quality Confections in 1959, a role he would stay in for over 30 years until his retirement.

In 1953, they bought the Rodda Candy Co., renowned for its jelly bean technology and marshmallow products.

For over seven decades, Just Born Inc. has been delighting people with their iconic marshmallow candy, the peeps.

But, of course, the yellow peeps are the top choice, producing a whopping two billion yearly, followed by the pink.

This year, they commemorate 100 years in business, still dedicated to bringing joy to the world.

What was the career of Bob?

The family eventually relocated to Bethlehem, PA, where the company remains.

In 2019, the town of Bethlehem even declared February 15 “Bob Born Day” in his honor.

Before starting medical school, Bob Born found himself drawn to the family businesses of Just Born.

His son, Ross Born, now CEO of the company, said that Bob enjoyed the science, technology, and processing that went into the candy.

Ross also commented on his father’s character, noting he was generous, fair-minded, and wanted to embrace differences.

He was born and enlisted in the United States Navy after finishing high school at Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics.

He served as a radar expert and lieutenant on the destroyer ship.

During his military service, he also decided to pursue graduate studies in mathematics and physics at the of Arizona and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ross Born noted that his father had to build the manufacturing process himself since there were no machines like it.

In addition to other products, Ross helped develop the cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales by modifying Mike and Ike candies.



