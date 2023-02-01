Did Leo Rex commit suicide? Fitness Youtuber Found Dead

Leo Rex, aka Laith Abdallah Algaz, a well-known fitness YouTuber, died at 34. Leo, who described himself as the “world’s foremost expert in penis enlargement,” died mysteriously, triggering a police inquiry. On Monday, police discovered Leo Rex’s body in his Pattaya apartment. The reason for the death of Leo Rex remained still unknown. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Leo Rex.

How did Leo Rex Die?

Leo Rex, the YouTube channel Leo & Longevity owner, was discovered dead. According to authorities, the healthy YouTuber was found face down, bleeding from his lips and nose, and bruising over his left eye. According to the officers, the shelves and toilet in the bathroom had been destroyed in what appeared to be a raid, and Laith’s clothes had been left all over the area. The Colorado-based influencer had already been declared dead when the cops arrived. Police reported finding antidepressants, sleeping aids, steroids, cannabis, and anxiety medicines at the scene.

Did Leo Rex commit suicide?

Charles Anthony Hughes, 40, an American national, arrived at the residence after Leo failed to return his calls. When he opened the door, he was shocked to find Leo dead, and he immediately contacted 911. According to Charles, Leo Rex regularly stayed at home and utilised his computer when high on cannabis. Leo has bipolar disorder and has a “good” and “bad” split personality. The Colorado-based influencer was already dead when cops arrived. Leo’s room appeared to be disorganised, with items scattered about. He further said that blood was spotted on the bedroom floor. The bedroom and bathroom appeared to have been looted, according to Chief Kunlachart. The police also uncovered a handwritten message on the desk, which they kept as evidence.

Who is Leo Rex?

Leo Rex was a health and fitness blogger who ran the ‘Leo and Longitivity’ YouTube channel. The influencer’s YouTube channel, Leo and Longevity, had 123,000 subscribers. He frequently discussed diet, medicines and fitness. His penis enlargement videos earned the most views. In the video, he explains how he expanded the length with a pumping system and weights. Laith’s content includes videos about steroid use, bodybuilding, and weird sexual advice.

What is Leo Rex’s Cause of Death?

According to Pattaya Officers Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, police reacted to a complaint from other occupants of a home in Pattaya Lagoon Village, located off Soi Kor Phai, Moo 10, around 8:30 p.m. on January 30th, 2023. Leo was discovered dead on the room’s floor, wearing just a black t-shirt and no pants, with dried blood evident dripping from his mouth and nose. According to the detectives on the scene, he had been dead for roughly five hours. The cause of death for Leo Rex will be known only after the autopsy. Laith’s body was delivered to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination.

