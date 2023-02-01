Barrett Strong Death_ The Musician and Songwriter Died

Barrett Strong, the musician and songwriter who wrote the first hit for Motown Records, have died. He was 81. On Sunday, the Motown Museum verified the news via social media.”I am profoundly sorry to hear of the loss of Barrett Strong, someone of my first vocalists and the guy who performed my first huge hit,” Motown founder Berry Gordy announced in a message.

Barrett Strong Death News Revealed:

He went on, “Barrett was not just a fantastic vocalist and pianist, but he and his creative partner Norman Whitfield also developed an enormous body of work, particularly with the Temptations. Their successful songs sounded revolutionary and captured the spirit of the times… Barrett is a founding member of the Motown Family and will be missed by all.” The reason for death has not been revealed.

Who is Barrett Strong?

Strong, born on February 5, 1941, in West Point, Mississippi, and reared in Detroit, co-wrote some of Motown’s most iconic singles, especially Gladys Knight & the Pips and Marvin Gaye’s “I I Heard It Through the Grapevine”. He also famously co-wrote songs for The Temptations, such as “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Just My Imagination,” “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” during his career. The latter garnered him a Grammy nomination. Strong signed with Gordy’s Tamla Records in 1959 and released his first single, “Let’s Rock.” Strong released “Money” later that year, and the song reached No. 2 on the American R&B charts.

The Career of Barrett Strong:

He also collaborated with singers like Smokey Robinson, Aretha Franklin, and others. He was chosen for the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his achievements in 2004. Strong released two solo albums in the 1970s, Stronghold and Love Are You. However, he found it easy to switch from performer to songwriter. “As a recording artist, I never felt comfortable with myself,” Strong told Billboard in 2016. “I decided to work to provide for my family. I’m not looking for attention or bling and glam. I like spending time in my studio and seeing what we can create.” The reason for the death of the late musician has not yet been confirmed.

