Who is Pedro Pascal Wife? Did Pedro Pascal and Robin Tunney date?

Pedro Pascal is a professional Chilean and American actor. Pedro played Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of HBO’s Game of Thrones (2014) and Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series Narcos (2015–2017), two years after playing Small roles

In 2022, Pedro Pascal appeared in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Bubble, and The Book of Boba Fett. Pedro is currently working on “The Last of Us” television series. In 2023, Pedro Pascal will be seen in the Strange Way of Life, Freaky Tales, and My Dentist’s Murder Trial.

Who is Pedro Pascal Wife/Girlfriend?

Pedro Pascal did not marry thus, he does not have a wife. According to sources, Pedro Pascal’s girlfriend is Maria Dizzia. Pedro Pascal has never opened up about his love life. Pedro Pascal is close friends with Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac and American actress Sarah Paulson.

How tall is Pedro Pascal?

Pedro Pascal’s height is 5 feet 9 inches. Pedro Pascal’s age is 47 years. Pedro Pascal’s full name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal. Pedro’s birth date is 2 April 1975. Pedro Pascal was born to Verónica Pascal Ureta and José Balmaceda Riera in Santiago, Chile. Pedro attended his school Orange County School of the Arts, and graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Pedro Pascal’s nationality is Chilean and American.

What is Pedro Pascal most famous for?

Pedro Pascal is famous for his role in “The Mandalorian” Disney+ Star Wars series and “The Last of Us” HBO drama series.

In 1999, Pedro Pascal made his acting debut with the “Good vs. Evil” television series. In 2005, Pedro Pascal made his film debut with the “Hermanas” as Steve.

Pedro Pascal is well-recognized for Graceland, Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, The Good Wife, Undressed, Lights Out, Wonder Woman 1984, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Pedro Pascal also acted in many movies and television shows like The Adjustment Bureau, Bloodsucking Bastards, The Equalizer 2, We Can Be Heroes, Earth vs. the Spider, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Homeland, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Mentalist, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, The Sixth Gun, Nurse Jackie, Without a Trace, and more.

