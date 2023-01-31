Who is Meghan Trainor married to? How did Meghan Trainor meet husband?

Meghan Trainor is a popular American singer-songwriter as well as a television personality. In 2014, Meghan signed with Epic Records and released her debut single, “All About That Bass”, after which Meghan’s popularity grew.

11 million copies of this song have been sold. Meghan has released five studio albums with the label and received a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016. Meghan began writing and producing songs for other artists in 2013.

On 21 October 2022, Meghan released the “Takin’ It Back” studio album. Its single “Made You Look” reached the top five in Australia, the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. In 2022, Meghan released “Don’t I Make It Look Easy”, “Bad for Me”, and “Kid on Christmas” songs.

Who is Meghan Trainor Husband?

Meghan Trainor is a married woman. Meghan Trainor husband’s name is Daryl Sabara. The couple has a son.

Meghan Trainor met Los Angeles actor Daryl Sabara in 2014 at a house party. After this, Meghan was in a relationship with Daryl Sabara till July 2016. On December 22, 2017, Meghan and Daryl did not get engaged. A year later, on Meghan’s 25th birthday, the couple got married.

On 7 October 2020, Meghan announced on The Today Show that she was expecting her first child. On 8 February 2021, Meghan gave birth to a son, Riley Sabra. Recently Meghan announced that Meghan and her husband are expecting a second child.

How old is Meghan Trainor?

Meghan Trainor’s birth name is Meghan Elizabeth Trainor. Meghan Trainor’s age is 29 years. Meghan’s birth date is December 22, 1993. Meghan Trainor was born to Kelli Trainor and Gary Trainor in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S. Meghan did her studies at Nauset Regional High School. Meghan Trainor’s nationality is American.

What is Meghan Trainor famous for?

Meghan Trainor is famous for “All About That Bass”, “Lips Are Movin” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”. In 2014, Meghan debuted her Extended play “Title”. On 13 May 2016, Meghan released her second studio album, “Thank You”.

Meghan released her three independent albums, I’ll Sing with You, Meghan Trainor, and Only 17. Meghan made her single debut with “All About That Bass” in 2014.

After that, Meghan released many songs like “Dear Future Husband”, “Me Too”, “Lips Are Movin”, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”, “Let You Be Right”, “Just Got Paid”, “With You”, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, “Boys Like You”, “More than Friends”, “Better When I’m Dancin'”, “Treat Myself”, “I’ll Be There for You”, “Last Christmas”, “I’ll Be Home”, “Takin’ It Back”, “Holidays”, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Julie Bowens Husband? Is Julie Bowen still married?