Who is Marie Kondo Husband? How many children does Marie Kondo have?

Marie Kondo is a well-recognized Japanese organizing consultant, TV presenter, and author. Marie wrote while organizing equal books, whose copies are sold in millions around the world. Marie’s books have been translated from Japanese into many languages.

Marie’s book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” (2011) has been published in over 30 countries. It was a best seller in Japan and Europe. In 2014, this book was also published in the United States.

Marie and her stars’ profile in the United States and United Kingdom was boosted by the success of the Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”, released in 2019.

Marie was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for her hosting. In August 2021, Netflix released a follow-up show, Sparking Joy with Marie.

In 2015, Marie Kondo was named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People”. In 2019, Marie opened an online store called KonMari.

What is Marie Kondo famous for?

Marie Kondo s famous for being an expert cleaner. My World is helping people transform their homes into places of peace and inspiration. Marie became fascinated with cleaning at the age of 5.

Who is Marie Kondo Husband?

Marie Kondo is married woman. Marie Kondo’s husband’s name is Takumi Kawahara.

Marie and Takimi married in 2012. Marie and Takumi met while working in sales support and marketing at a corporation in Kawahara, Osaka. Marie quit her job to become her manager and later became the CEO of KonMari Media, LLC, following Mary’s career success.

Marie and Takumi have a son. Marie and her husband will move to Tokyo after the wedding. Later the couple moved to San Francisco. As of 2022, Marie and her family live in Los Angeles, California.

How old is Marie Kondo?

Marie Kondo’s age is 38 years. Marie Kondo’s birth date is 9 October 1984. Marie Kondo was born to her parents in Tokyo, Japan. Marie did her studies at Tokyo Woman’s Christian University and Friends Girls Junior & Senior High School. Marie Kondo’s nationality is Japanese.

