Who is Lisa Loring’s Husband? Is Lisa Loring Married?

In the television series “The Addams Family,” Lisa Loring is most recognised for her key role as Wednesday Addams. Loring passed away in January 2023, which was a tragedy; nonetheless, she left behind an indelible legacy that followers of the notorious macabre family will remember for many years to come. Who exactly was Lisa Loring married to during her life? And how many children did she bring into the world? This is what you need to know.

Who exactly was Lisa Loring married to during her life?

Opoyi claims that Loring had four different marriages throughout his life. Farrell Foumberg was Loring’s first husband. This was her first marriage. She wed Foumberg when she was just 15 years old in 1973, and the couple later separated the following year in 1974.

After that, in 1981, Loring married Doug Stevenson, and they later divorced the following year in 1983. Search for Tomorrow was one of the soap operas that Stevenson worked on.

Jerry Butler was Loring’s third husband after two previous marriages. Butler was well-known for his participation in pornography, and in 1980, he was the winner of the Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Championship. On the adult film Traci’s Big Trick set, where Loring was working as a makeup artist and an uncredited writer, the two of them first crossed paths. 1987 was the year that both Butler and Loring first met, and it was also the year that they were married.

The marriage of Loring and Butler ended in 1992, and it appears that Butler’s continuous activity in the porn business played a role in the decision to divorce his wife. He stated that he experienced feelings of “addiction to the lifestyle” and that these feelings had a severe impact on his marriage. Over the course of his career, he appeared in over 500 pornographic films.

Finally, Loring tied the knot with Graham Rich in the year 2003. After they had already been living apart since 2008, they finalised their divorce in 2014.

What is the total number of children that Lisa Loring had?

Lisa Loring is the mother of two girls, namely Marianne Stevenson and Vanessa Foumberg. Farrell Foumberg was Loring’s first husband when they had their daughter Vanessa. After that, she went on to have another daughter with her second husband, Doug Stevenson, whom she had previously divorced.

Opoyi states that Vanessa was born in 1973 and will be 50 years old in 2023, when Vanessa was born in 1984 and would be 39 years old at that time.

In reference to her mother’s passing, Vanessa said with Variety that her mother “died quietly with both of her children holding her hands.”

Read Also: Gregory Allen Howard die: The cause of death of ‘Harriet’ screenwriter