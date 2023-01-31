Who is Dolly Parton’s husband? Are Dolly Parton and her husband still together?

Dolly Parton is a famous American singer-songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Dolly is well known for her long career in country music. Dolly began her career in 1967 with her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly”. After this, Dolly got successful in the 1960s.

Dolly has been dubbed a “country music legend” with a career spanning more than 50 years. Dolly has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making Dolly one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Dolly also received platinum and multi-platinum awards and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold in music.

Who is Dolly Parton husband?

Dolly Parton is a married woman. Dolly Parton husband’s name is Carl Thomas Dean. Dolly and Carl married on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, United States. Carl Thomas Dean was born on July 20, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee. Dolly does not use Dean’s surname professionally. Dolly reveals that she has “Dolly Parton Dean” on her passport and that sometimes Dolly uses Dean when signing contracts. Dolly is best known as the godmother of singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus.

How old is Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton’s full name is Dolly Rebecca Parton. Dolly Parton’s age is 77 years. Dolly’s birth date is January 19, 1946. Dolly Parton’s birthplace is Pittman Center, Tennessee, U.S. Dolly did her studies at Sevier County High School.

How many siblings does Dolly Parton have?

Dolly Parton was born to Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr in Little Pigeon River in Pittman Center, Tennessee. Dolly Parton is the fourth child out of 12 children of her parents. Dolly Parton’s sibling’s names are Willadeene, Cassie Nan, David Wilburn, Coy Denver, Randel Huston (deceased), Robert Lee, Stella Mae, Larry Gerald (deceased), twins Floyd Estel (deceased) and Frieda Estelle, and Rachel Ann.

Dolly Parton Career

Dolly Parton has had 25 singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts. Dolly has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist. Dolly released 110 career charted singles in her last 40 years.

Dolly has written over 3000 songs, including “Coat of Many Colors”, “Jolene” and “9 to 5”. Dolly received 11 Grammy Awards out of 50 nominations. Dolly has also received several awards, including ten Country Music Association Awards, four People’s Choice Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, Tony Awards, and Emmy Awards.

In addition to singing, Dolly Parton began her acting career in 1956 with the television show “The Cass Walker Farm and Home Hour”. In 1980, Dolly made her film debut with the “9 to 5” as Doralee Rhodes. Dolly will be seen in “Call Me Kat” and “Run, Rose, Run”. In 2022, Dolly appeared in Grace & Frankie, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and The Orville.

Dolly also appeared in many films and tv shows like Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, Strictly Come Dancing, Hannah Montana, Blue Valley Songbird, The Simpsons, Dolly Parton: Treasures, Big Dreams and Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story, Wild Texas Wind, Saturday Night Live, A Smoky Mountain Christmas, Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters, The Hollywood Squares, The Mike Douglas Show, The Porter Wagoner Show, Steel Magnolias, Joyful Noise, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and more.

