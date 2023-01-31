Who is Cindy Williams husband? Laverne and Shirley Actress Cindy Die at 75

Cindy Williams was a professional American Actress as well as producer. Cindy was well-recognized for her role as Shirley Feeney in the Happy Days (1975–1979), and Laverne & Shirley (1976–1982) television series. Cindy also acted in The Conversation (1974) and American Graffiti (1973).
Cindy Williams made her acting debut with the “Room 222” television series. In 1970, Cindy made her film debut with the “Gas-s-s-s” as Marissa.
Cindy is also famous for her work in Happy Days, CHiPs, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour, Laverne & Shirley in the Army, Getting By, Perry Mason: The Case of the Poisoned Pen, Strip Mall, Girlfriends, and more.
What was the cause of the death of Cindy Williams?
Actress Cindy Williams died on 25 January 2023 at the age of 75 in Los Angeles, California, USA. The cause of the death of Cindy Williams was a brief illness. Her family and fans are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Cindy Williams. Cindy Williams fans and celebrities are paying tribute to her through social media. Cindy did her acting, and her style had made a place in the hearts of millions of people.
#CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy https://t.co/pXc9bQhNIk
— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 31, 2023
Who is Cindy Williams husband?
Cindy Williams’s marital status was divorce. Cindy Williams’s husband’s name was Bill Hudson.
Cindy married Bill Hudson of the musical trio Hudson Brothers in 1982, but the couple’s marriage did not last long. Cindy and Bill divorced in 2000 after almost 18 years together. Cindy and Bill Hudson have two children. A daughter, Emily Hudson, born in 1982, and a son, Zachary Hudson, born in 1986.
How old is Cindy Williams?
Cindy Williams’s birth name was Cynthia Jane Williams. Cindy Williams’s age was 75 years. Cindy’s birth date was August 22, 1947. Cindy Williams was born to Beachard Williams in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Cindy Williams was a Catholic. Cindy Williams did her studies at Birmingham High School and Los Angeles City College. Cindy Williams’s nationality is American.
Read Also:- Is Justin Baldoni still married? Who is Justin Baldoni wife?