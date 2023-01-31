Who is Bobby Hull’s Wife Deborah Hull? Inside Details of their Turbulent Marriage

The sports community is mourning the loss of a legendary hockey player, Bobby Hull, best known for putting the Winnipeg Jets on the pro-hockey map. According to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canadian hockey player died on January 30, at 84.

Apart from this, the hockey player is also known for his torturous marriage with his second wife, Deborah Hull. Following his death, which shocked the sports community, people are thus interested in learning more about his toxic marriage. In the article, we are thus providing you with sufficient details of his married life.

Who is Deborah Hull, Bobby Hull’s Second Wife? All About Their Toxic Marriage

Bobby Hull, who was previously known for his record-setting games after his second marriage, became infamous in the media. Bobby married his second wife, Deborah, in 1984. Before it, he was married to Joanne Mckay, his first wife, with whom he shares five children. Deborah, also known as Bobby’s third wife because of Bobby’s romantic relationship with Claudia Allen before their marriage, experienced troubles shortly after two years of their relationship.

In 1986 Deborah put allegations on her husband of sexually assaulting and battery. The hockey player was also arrested following the allegations put upon him. According to the Willowbrook police, Hull attempted to flee from the police officers after hitting his wife. He was arrested after midnight and ordered to appear in Du Page County Circuit Court on January 14, 1986.

Although the charges did not prove it, Deborah later discarded all the allegations. The couple together has no children, and Deborah, since then, has been living a private life. She has tended to keep her away from the limelight since the assault case.

After Bobby’s demise, media personalities are attempting to see the whereabouts of Deborah Hull.

Bobby Hull’s Professional Career

Bobby Hull was a professional hockey player who played for the Hawks for the first time in 1957. Since then, he never looks back and dominated Chicago professional hockey in the late 1960s and the early 1970s. In 1961 he won the Stanley cup. He was also inducted into the Hockey Hall-of-Fame. Bobby Hull, popularly known as the golden jet for his record-setting plays, took his retirement in 1980.

