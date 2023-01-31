Wednesday Addams Actor Lisa Loring Died

Learn more about American actress Lisa Loring, who passed away on Saturday due to medical issues, including her age, family, and net worth.

Lisa Loring, an actress, died at the age of 64. Her role as Wednesday Addams in the first “Addams Family” film brought her widespread fame. On Saturday, she passed away at the St. Joseph Medical Center in California, USA. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg made the following statement to the press.

Two of her children, Vanessa and Marianne, were by her side as she passed away, and she was able to rest comfortably.

In the time afterwards, countless mourners have used to online platforms to express their deepest sympathy. Laurie Jacobson, a close friend, wrote on Facebook that Loring left a “legacy in the world of entertainment” after her death. A lot of people are also curious about her.

Who exactly was Lisa Loring?

It’s well knowledge that Lisa Loring was a famous American actress. As a result of health issues, she just died away, and her story has been widely reported.

She went by the birth name Lisa Ann DeCinces. She made her debut into the world on February 16, 1958, in Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. Her parents were both sailors in the US Navy but split up soon after she was born. She spent her childhood in Hawaii before relocating to the mainland with her mom, Judith Loring, to finish their education.

Four times, to be exact. In 1973, she wed Farrell Foumberg for the first time. They had a single child together, a girl they name Marianne Loring. The pair, however, split up in 1974. After thereafter, in 1981, she tied the knot with actor Doug Stevenson. They had a kid together, and they name her Vanessa Loring. In 1983, they decided to separate and go their separate ways. Subsequently, from 1987 to 1992, she was married to actor Jerry Butler. After that, she spent the years 2003–2014 wed to Graham Rich.

In the year 2023, on January 28th, she passed away in Burbank, California. When she passed away, she was 64 years old.

Throughout her work

Lisa Loring began performing on stage as a youngster at the tender age of six. Starring as Wednesday Addams in the pilot of “The Addams Family,” she became an instant star (1964-1966).

She began her acting career in 1966 on the ABC sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton. She played the role of Cricket Montgomery in the CBS daytime drama As the World Turns from 1980 to 1983. She starred in three low-budget horror films in the ’80s and ’90s, including Blood Frenzy (1987), Iced (1988), and Savage Harbor (1987).

Following her acting career, she tried her hand in a number of different fields, including the food service industry and real estate.

Reason for death Ms. Lisa Loring

Actor’s death was attributed to complications from a stroke caused by excessive blood pressure, said her daughter Vanessa Foumberg. Her wealth was estimated to be $500,000.

Read Also: Gregory Allen Howard die: The cause of death of ‘Harriet’ screenwriter