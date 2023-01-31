Vusi Ma R5 shot Dead. Barcadi Musician Was Shot Dead

Vusi Ma R5, a famous Mabopane Barcadi musician, was allegedly tragically shot on Sunday night. Let’s take a closer look at the Vusi Ma R5’s cause of death. Following the unexpected death of Itumeleng Mosoeu, also known as “Vusi Ma R5,” the family of the famous Bacardi star has asked for solitude. Vusi Ma R5 died early Monday, according to a statement shared with TshisaLIVE. However, the cause of death is under investigation and has not been published. According to the information, the artist “apparently ran into an unfortunate occurrence” that resulted in his death. According to social media rumours, the musician was fatally shot. The Mosoeu family has requested respect and privacy during this difficult time and will issue a statement later.

Vusi Ma R5 shot Dead:

Vusi Ma R5, a well-known Barcadi artist, was killed in a shooting. The shooting took place in the M17 neighbourhood of Legentsheng. According to witnesses, the musician received a call while dancing during load-shedding and went outside before being shot dead. He is believed to have died due to his wounds after being shot. Friends and followers of the Barcelona star have begun to send their condolences to his family and close friends.

What is Vusi Ma R5 Cause of Death?

Vusi, a well-known music musician, was assassinated early morning at Majents Social Club in Pretoria on Soshanguve M17. Vusi Ma R5 died as a result of a homicide. Vusi Ma R5, the beloved South African singer-songwriter and cultural icon Vusi Sidney Mahlasela Ka Zwane has died. During the anti-apartheid campaign, many people were inspired by Vusi’s song, which has themes like freedom, forgiveness, and reconciliation. His professional career spans several decades. His death grieves fans worldwide whose music and message have moved. The police are currently investigating his death.

Who is Vusi Ma R5?

Vusi, a South African singer-songwriter, was born in Pretoria in 1965 as Vusi Sidney Mahlasela Ka Zwane. He performed in a distinct “African folk” style known as “The Voice” of South Africa.

During the anti-apartheid fight, Vusi’s music was influential, with themes such as liberation, forgiveness, and healing. He signed with ATO Records in 2003 and released seven albums. He’s performed at several high-profile events, including Live 8, Live Earth, Nelson Mandela’s inauguration and 90th birthday tribute, and the FIFA World Cup Kick-Off concert. In 2012, he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the SAMA Awards. He entertains his followers on stage with his unique dance style. Musica Tribal Records and Sound African Recordings are two record labels. On Facebook, he had 57,500 followers.

Tributes to Vusi Ma R5:

THE YANOS LUG tweeted, A well-known Barcadi artist has died after being shot in the early hours of this morning outside a venue he was scheduled to perform at in Soshanguve, Pretoria. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans. They’ll always come for you, Nape N tweeted, ha ba bona dilo di chencha. RIP. Condolences to the family and friends of the king of Bacardi; may your legacy and spark in the industry live on. #RIPVUSIMAR5.

