Laverne and Shirley star Cindy Williams died last week at 75 after a short illness. News of her death was publicly announced by her children, Zak and Emily Hudson:

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege.” the other siblings also remembered her as:

“One of a kind, beautiful, generous and [someone who] possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

She was best known for playing Shirley Feeney on the ABC show Laverne & Shirley which broadcast from 1976 to 1983. She played the role of an independent working woman based in Milwaukee in the 1950s.

She got the nomination for best actress in Golden Globe awards for this TV series. She also played different roles in The Conversation, Happy Days, American Graffiti, Travels with My Aunt and many more.

She was married to musician Bill Hudson. The couple was blessed with two children named Zak and Emily. According to her children, she was dedicated to her work and always tried to make the world laugh over to her demise.

Personal details about Cindy Williams

Cindy Williams was born in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, on August 22, 1947. Her father worked as an electronic technician while her mother waited tables. Cindy also has a sister named Carol Ann.

She married Bill Hudson, an American musician and actor, in 1982. According to the news reports, they both met during a celebrity baseball event during the shooting of Laverne & Shirley.

On Christmas, Hudson brothers members sent some Willimas Martha Lear’s heart sound for Cindy, and then they both fell in love. Bill Hudson made the Hudson Brothers with his younger siblings named, Brett and Mark, in 1965 and played the role of vocalist for the group.

Followers pouring tributes for Cindy Williams

Disney Channel Broadcast Archive

We at the DCBA are sad to announce the passing of actress Cindy Williams, best known as Shirley of “Laverne and Shirley” fame. On Disney Channel, she appeared with her husband Bill Hudson in the short-lived 1989 sitcom “Just Like Family”.

Jillian Sederholm

I’ve just learned that Cindy Williams was once married to Bill Hudson and had two kids, the half-siblings of Kate and Oliver Hudson and kind of look like brunette alt universe versions of them. This is all I will care about for the rest of the day

Joseph Catalano

Sad loss!!!! That said, Cindy’s kids do have similarities with to Oliver and Kate.. the brunette version.

Megan

Great photo! Garry was a genius for rounding these folks up and sharing the fun with us. Comedy bliss. Thanks for the memories. RIP 💔

