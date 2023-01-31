Original Wednesday Addams actress, Lisa Loring, dies at 64

Lisa Loring, 64, an actress known for her role in Wednesday Addams, has passed away.

According to her daughter, Loring passed away on Saturday night in hospital surrounded by her family.

She died peacefully, holding the hands of her daughters. A friend of Loring’s, Laurie Jacobson, wrote on Facebook that he suffered from a stroke after having high blood pressure.

Who is Lisa Loring?

She was born on Feb. 16, 1958, in Marshall Islands. In her early childhood, her parents divorced, and her mom moved to Los Angeles.

When she was 3 years old, she began modeling under the stage name Lisa Loring. In 1964, she made her television debut on Dr. Kildare, an episode of NBC’s medical drama.

Her role as Wednesday was adapted from Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons for ABC.

Loring started working on the comedy series when she was five and a half.

Over the course of the 1980s, she appeared in films such as Blood Frenzy, Iced, and Savage Harbor. When she worked as a makeup artist on Traci’s Big Trick, she met her third husband, Jerry Butler.

There was a lot of media attention surrounding Loring’s marriage to Butler, and they had several public disagreements over Butler’s adult film involvement. Eventually, they divorced in 1992.

Lisa cause of death:

US media reported that she had passed away from a stroke, just after the Netflix spinoff “Wednesday” starring Jenna Ortega was released.

The child character Wednesday Addams was portrayed by Lisa Loring in the 1960s television series ‘The Addams Family’.

In a statement released Monday, longtime agent Chris Carbaugh said Loring “passed away surrounded by her family” on Saturday.

Lisa Loring Tribute:

Jacobson paid tribute to Lisa Lorin “Pop culture is filled with Wednesday Addams, one of the most beloved characters of all time”

She left behind a legacy of so much more than a frowning newspaper drawing: “Farewell, Lisa Loring. What you have done for Wednesday Addams is truly remarkable.”

Following her role in “The Addams Family” in 1964, Loring shaped Wednesday into the pale, pigtail-wearing character we know today.

The death-obsessed character was played by her at the age of six.

