Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s UVA sportswear, passed away at 60

Mark Mincer, the owner of a popular sportswear store near the University of Virginia, passed away on January 28, 2023, at 60.

The store was a well-known destination for locals and university students, offering quality sportswear and creating cherished memories for many.

Who was Mark Mincer?

Mark Mincer’s journey started in 1948 when his parents opened Mincer’s Humidor, a smoke shop in Charlottesville.

It quickly became a popular destination for locals and students.

In 1967, Mark took over the business and pivoted it to selling collegiate apparel, leading to great success.

He expanded into other businesses, including an embroidery shop and an online store selling UVA merchandise globally.

Mark’s stores were known for their quality products, affordable prices, and excellent customer service, earning many loyal customers over the years.

Mark was also a philanthropist and active in the Charlottesville community.

He supported local charities such as the Humane Society and provided scholarships to financially challenged students.

He was also a voice for important issues such as poverty and injustice. Mark’s passion for improving the world will always be remembered.

After graduating from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School in 1985, Mark joined the family business.

He saw it as a way to continue the family legacy and make a difference in his hometown.

He learned from past mistakes and became better at anticipating trends based on customer behavior, leading to more successful ventures.

How did Mark Mincer Die – Cause of Death

Sad news has arrived today, as the 60-year-old owner of a UV sportswear store passed away after a courageous fight with glioblastoma.

Mark was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2020 and was told he had 14 months to live, but he valiantly lived for 27 months.

Mark positively impacted the community through his store before his untimely death.

Despite the difficult circumstances, he showed remarkable strength and resilience in his two-year battle against glioblastoma.

Mark Mincer – Tributes on Social Media

Many people expressed their condolences over Twitter and other social media platforms to honor Mark’s memory.

Cecily Reynolds wrote; Heartbroken for this family. Mark captured memories at my son’s 1st birthday party, and I still treasure them. Rest in peace, Mark Mincer.

Roderick Mullin wrote; I had the pleasure of meeting Mark Mincer at Mincers on the Corner in Charlottesville.

He was a wonderful person. Later, I learned of his battle with cancer, but he was holding his own.

Today, I learned of his passing. Our tradition was to visit Mincer’s and, of course, buy something UVA.

Mark Mincer Obituary and Funeral:

The Mincer family has declared that Mark’s obituary and funeral plans will be made public soon.

Mark left a lasting impact on everyone who had the opportunity to know him, and his memory will live on.

He was an inspiring individual and will be cherished in the hearts of those who knew him personally or supported his business endeavors throughout the years.

Read More: Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband? Are Dolly Parton And Her Husband Still Together?