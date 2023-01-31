Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are now officially married

After promising to wed in May of last year, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira finally tied the knot on January 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m. The couple listened intently as Francis X. Suarez, the mayor of Miami, officiated their wedding while they gazed lovingly into one other’s eyes. After Father Jorge gave his blessing, the bride and groom shared a passionate kiss that sealed their marriage and symbolised the beginning of their new life together. The witnesses during the wedding were Maluma, Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solis, and Bigram Zayas, Marc’s older brother.

The Latin singer and Paraguayan model tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, attended by their friends and relatives (PAMM). Many famous people showed there to witness the bride and groom utter their vows. The presidents of several Latin American nations, as well as the Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi, were in attendance.

The bride, a well-known Paraguayan model, stunned in a stunning Galia Lahav wedding dress, while the groom looked dapper in Christian Dior. Nadia chose a dress for her wedding day that had a long, full train, a romantic silhouette, and gorgeous lace accents. The contestant for Miss Universe 2021 transformed into a Disney princess, stealing the show and the heart of her new prince charming.

It was decided that Carlos Slim and David Beckham would split the duty of best man at the happy couple’s long-awaited wedding. The New York-born Salsa musician decided to have his two closest male pals act as his witnesses. Throughout their careers, Marc Anthony and the Mexican billionaire and English football great have remained close friends. Beckham brought his wife, the musician, designer, and TV personality Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls.

Maria Elena Torruco was the Maid of Honor. She is the wife of Carlos Slim Domit, the eldest son of Carlos Slim. Nadia’s mom, Ludy Ferreira, toasted the happy couple with words of encouragement and support.

His two boys with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, Cristian and Ryan, had to be there for him. Just a few months prior, during a performance Nadia sang at in Puerto Rico, the two young males were spotted together, confirming their close friendship with the singer.

