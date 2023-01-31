Brandon Smiley, Rickey Smiley’s First Heir, Has Died

At 32, the son of the famous actor and stand-up comedian Rickey of Birmingham, Brandon smiley, died this Sunday, January 29th.

According to Jefferson county coroners, his body was found by one of his friends in the daytime in an unmoving state at 10:07 am.

The body was immediately taken to UAB hospital, where he was declared dead at 10:52 am.

The Shocking Incident: –

Brandon Smiley’s father, Rickey Smiley, was on his way to Birmingham when he informed the world about his son’s untimely death.

As soon as he received the news of his son’s death, he posted videos and photos on social media stating about the death of his son at such an early age and sharing memories with his cherished ones.

He asked everyone to be there for his family and friends.

He also asked his followers to pray for his wife and Brandon’s siblings to surpass this difficult time.

“I just don’t know what to do; I can’t think,” said Smiley, referring to the death of his son. “Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why the way he felt the way he felt,” he said.

“I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets,” he said.

Background Of Brandon Smiley: –

Brandon smiley was an American comedian and actor. He was born on February 9th, 1990.

He was more popularly known because his father, Rickey Smiley, hosted a lot of shows like BET’s Comic View.

The father and son have also been featured in the “RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL,” which has portrayed the father-son relationship and the real daily life of the comedian.

The Tragic Incident: –

The death of Brandon Smiley has left his family and friends in shock.

The chief deputy, Bill Yates of Birmingham, has also mentioned the autopsy report completed in the early hours of Monday morning.

But still, there has been no confirmation of the person’s cause of death. The Police are still progressing with their investigation.

It has become difficult for the family to withstand this incident as Rickey’s youngest daughter Aaryn has been shot 3 times, the most recent was 2 years back in a road accident, and the death of his eldest heir has made it sad and depressing for the famous comedian.

