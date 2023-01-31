A second baby is on the way for Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor shared the news of her second pregnancy on Monday Morning. Today show she revealed her second baby; the 29-year-old singer already has a son named Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, who is almost two years old.

In the morning show, she joined the team through a video call and announced on the show, ” I’m pregnant, we did it”! Trainor appeared in the front wearing a pink hoodie. She also spoke to People magazine about pregnancy.

“What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can pregnant. And I’m like, “I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dream.” I’m halfway there; I want four kids!’ she told on the show. She also announced her upcoming book, which will release in April, named “Dear Future Mama.”

Meghan Trainor and her husband share this news with their son Riley but don’t think that their 2-year-old toddler fully understands this news yet. Trainor said, “we both tried to tell him about the baby and also indicate that there is a baby in the belly, but then he pointed to his belly and said “Baby”, and then we said, “Oh no, it’s not in yours – it’s in Mama’s belly!”.

The singer is almost four months pregnant, but he kept her baby bump under oversized hoodies or loose clothing. ” I only wear hoodies, and everyone is asking me you are not even showing anything, you are so small” ” I replied to all you can’t see me! For real. “

Earlier Meghan has been survived by hard by many pregnancy side effects, but still, she has had a good few months compared to previous complications. She said in the show, “This time, I feel like a natural pregnancy.

The First time I had no symptoms to the point where I was like, later, we go to the hospital. I got my symptoms very late in my first pregnancy.

Many of her fans wrote in the comment section to congratulate the couple; one user wrote, “They are about to have two babies almost close to age. Riley will be two next February! Well done, congrats to both

While Ehmurrill writes, “The excitement in this announcement is everything Congratulations!! another use congratulat the couple with “Congratulations, you are so excited I started laughing at you!!

