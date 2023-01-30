Who is Natalie from BGC married to? Does Natalie Nunn have kids?

Natalie Nunn is a popular American reality television personality. She is well-recognized as a castmate in the Bad Girls Club season 4th (2009-10).

Natalie has appeared in several reality TV shows, including Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too, Bad Girls All-Star Battle, and Celebrity Big Brother 22.

Natalie began her career with the show “Bad Girls Club 4”. In the same year, Natalie also appeared on The Tyra Banks Show, Bad Girls Club 5: Miami and Hair Battle Spectacular. After this, Natalie appeared in many shows.

Who is Natalie Nunn Husband?

Natalie Nunn is married. Natalie Nunn husband’s name is Jacob Payne.

Natalie Nunn first dated Olamide Faison in 2003, but they parted ways in 2009. Natale has since been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Chris Brown, rapper Wiz Khalifa, and Rihanna’s younger brother Rory Fenty.

After this, Natalie dated Jacob Payne. He is an Arizona Rattlers football player. Natalie and Jacob announced their engagement on April 23, 2012. Natalie and Jacob married in May 2012, and their wedding was broadcast on two episodes of Bridezilla on 28 October and 4 November 2012.

Natalie announced on 12 November 2014 that she and her husband were expecting their first child. In February 2015, Natalie had a miscarriage. In late 2016, Nalie announced again whether she was pregnant again. On 26 April 2017, Natalie gave birth to a daughter named Journey Ruth Payne.

How old is Natalie Nunn?

Natalie Nunn’s age is 38 years. Natalie Nunn’s birth date is December 26, 1984, and Natalie is from Concord, California, U.S. Natalie Nunn’s parents are Karen Nunn and Earl Nunn. Natalie Nunn’s nationality is American.

Natalie Nunn’s height is 1.68 m. Natalie is also known as Natalie Nunn-Payne, NunnChin, and The Chin. Natalie Nunn did her school at Aragon High School, and she graduated from the University of Southern California.

What show is Natalie Nunn on now?

Natalie Nunn is currently working on the show Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love (2022– ), Baddies and Bad Boys (TV Series). Apart from this, Natalie Nunn has worked in many shows like Bad Girls Club, Hair Battle Spectacular, Tanisha Gets Married, The Tea Party with Natalie Nunn, Bad Girls Club: Redemption, The Conversation, One Mo’ Chance, Love Games 3, and more.

What is Natalie Nunn’s net worth?

Natalie Nunn has a net worth of around $1 million. Natalie has participated in and won many Reliance Television shows. Natalie also worked as a host and guest in many shows. Apart from this, Natalie also acted in episodes of many shows. Natalie has earned her income from her television career and is still doing it.

