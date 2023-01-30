What is Margo Wheeler Cause of Death? Retired US Army Sergeant Is No More

Several condolences have poured in on social media following the announcement that respected REALTOR and TPCAR member Margo Wheeler has died. Margo Wheeler Willis, a REALTOR and TPCAR member, has passed away, leaving her family and coworkers devastated. According to sources, her untimely death was confirmed on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Since Wheeler’s death was announced, many colleagues and friends have paid homage and expressed heartfelt sympathies to her family members, who are going through a terrible period.

What Happened to Margo Wheeler?

According to the latest information, Margo Wheeler Willis died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her family and love. Washington Realtors confirmed the news of Wheeler’s demise in a Facebook post that reads,” It is with sorrowful hearts that we relay the announcement that beloved WR Past President Margo Wheeler has died away. Margo was a mentor, REALTOR® advocate, excellent professional, and truly kind, great lady, with decades of real estate and philanthropy expertise. Margo touched the hearts of people all around the country, and her family and friends will greatly miss her”.

Who is Margo wheeler?

Margo Wheeler was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but reared in Tacoma, Washington, and is a retired US Army First Sergeant. After retiring from the United States Army, she began her career as a REALTOR at John L. Scott Real Estate in Tacoma in 2019. She rose through the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors ranks while working for John L. Scott. She was an active member of various committees before her death, including the Grievance Committee, Professional Standards Committee, Governmental Affairs Committee, and others. Her colleagues adored and respected her for her dedication and passion for her career. Her adventure will live on in everyone’s hearts and will have an impact on many people.

The tragic loss of Margo Wheeler, who died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, has shocked the entire REALTOR community. Her absence will permanently affect her colleagues and partner. Aside from that, many people are curious about the cause of her death, although authorities have released no official comment. We’re working hard to acquire additional information till then, so stay tuned.

