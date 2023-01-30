What Happened to Missing Adriana Davidson? I have Complete Knowledge of the 15-Year-Old Ann Arbor Youth

Adriana Davidson, a 15-year-old student from Ann Arbor, has been missing since Friday, January 27, 2022. Let’s examine Adriana Davidson’s case in more detail.
Adriana Davidson is Absent:
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a missing adolescent girl who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27.
According to officials, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, was last heard from her family at 9:00 a.m. on her way to school. At about 11:00 a.m., Adriana’s friends last saw her enter Pioneer High School…
According to the sheriff’s office, Adriana’s family started searching for her when she did not come home, but they were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office received a complaint about her absence at the time.
Police are Requesting Public Assistance:
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the missing adolescent.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office provided Adriana’s images. At 12:10 a.m. this morning, the sheriff’s office was alerted of a missing 15-year-old from Scio Township.
She was last spotted near Pioneer High School on January 27 in Ann Arbor, MI. Adriana’s present whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information can contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or call 734-973-7711 for the complaint form.
Read Also: An incident outside a party in Beverly Crest leaves three dead and four injured