Was Sylvia Syms married? How did British Actress Sylvia Syms Die?

Sylvia Sims was a professional British actress active on screen and on stage. Sylvia was well-recognized for her roles in My Teenage Daughter (1956) and Woman in a Dressing Gown (1957). Sylvia was nominated for a BAFTA Award for No Trees in the Street (1959), The Tamarind Seed (1974), Ice Cold in Alex (1958) and Victim (1961).

Sylvia was best known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in the 2006 biopic The Queen. Sylvia started her acting career with a supporting role, and after that, she was called the Grand Dame of British Cinema after supporting roles in many movies and TV shows. Sylvia Sims last appeared in 2019 as Mrs. Rawson in the “Gentleman Jack” television series.

British Actress Sylvia Syms died at the age of 89

On January 27, 2023, the news of Sylvia Sims’ sudden death at the age of 89 came to light. Sylvia Sims died on Friday in Northwood, London, England. The cause of Sylvia’s death is not yet known. Sylvia Sims lived at Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors in London before she died.

Her co-stars, fans, relatives and celebrities mourned the death of Sylvia Sims. There has been a line of tributes to Sylvia Sims on social media. Sylvia Sims had made a place in the hearts of people with her acting, due to which her fans are very sad on her death.

How old is Sylvia sims?

Sylvia Syms’s birth name is Sylvia May Laura Syms. Sylvia Syms’s age was 89 years. Sylvia Syms was born to Edwin Syms and Daisy Syms in Woolwich, London, United Kingdom. Sylvia’s birth date was 6 January 1934.

Sylvia Syms did her school at convent schools and graduated from The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Sylvia Syms’s nationality was British.

Who was Sylvia Syms Husband?

Sylvia Sims husband’s name was Alan Edney. Sylvia Sims married Alan Edney in 1956, but their marriage did not last long, and they got divorced in 1989. Sylvia has two children, named Beatie Edney and Benjamin Edney. Beatie Edney is also an actress. Sylvia was the aunt of musicians Nick and Alex Webb.

Was Sylvia Syms in any Carry On films?

Sylvia Sims began her comedy career in the 1960s and played Tony Hancock’s aspiring wife Delia in “The Punch and Judy Man” in 1963, Dick Emery in “Carry On-esque Caper the Big Job” in 1965, Worked with Sid James, and Joan Sims.

