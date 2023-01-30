Tammy Knickerbocker says her missing daughter Lindsey is “okay”

As per the latest news, Tammy Knickerbocker has contacted her daughter Lindsey, who went missing a few weeks ago. Fifty-nine years old Tammy Knickerbocker said to a local news agency that “we talked for about half hour , she seemed okay with herself.” as told by an RHOC alum.

On Jan. 9, she heard her daughter’s voice last time until they talked on Saturday. Her daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker Called her mother from Las Vegas to say, “there is no need to worry”.

She further explains the issue “I saw all the message on Facebook and all other social media platfrom and i want to clear one thing I’m okay and pleasse leave me alone. Stop all these messages. At this time, i don’t want to talk to anyone.”

Tammy told about this incident that she narrowed her search to the Las Vegas area when he found out Lindsy was caught by the police on New Year’s Eve and spent a whole week in Jail. After a few days after this incident, I received a voice message from an unknown number, and it was Lindsey “saying that she has no money and she needed few bucks for living.”

Tammy reported to the missing person and tried to find her daughter. She spent three days searching the city; on average, five to six persons are reported missing each day, according to the police department. Tammy Knickerbocker also posted this news to her Facebook profile “Worried about Lindsey; she is missing somewhere in Vegas, Henderson. Any knowledge of her, please contact me.Thank you”.

Tammy participated in The Real Housewives of Orange County for seasons 2 to 6. She said, “Her daughter left the house suddenly, and at that time, I think that is how I reconciled my relationship with my daughter. I know she is an adult, and it’s her choice what she wants to do; there is nothing I can do about her decision.

“But apart all of the things she is my daughter, and i can’t calm down without her upadate and i want to do help in my own way”, said Tammy. Megan Knickerbocker earlier announced on Facebook about her missing sister. She wrote in the post, “absolutely gone without a trace”.

Read Also: Samantha Ann Clark | An explanation for the death of the Tiktok star