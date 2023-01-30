Stephen Full: Who is he? A look at Annie Wersching’s husband and kids after her untimely death

Annie Wersching, an American actress got famed for portraying Renee Walker in 24, died after battling cancer. Annie was 45 at the time of her death. Annie leaves behind her husband and her three children. The actress’s family is presently grieving the loss of their beloved family member.

Her death was made public by her husband, Stephen Full, in an emotional post to the publication. The statement announcing her death reads:

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find us. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. ‘I love you, little family…

Stephen, who is heartbroken after his wife’s demise, wrote a heartfelt message :

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it.

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance.”

“She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

Who is Annie Wersching’s Husband, Stephen Full?

Like his beloved wife, Stephen is also an actor and a comedian whose major appearances include Hannah Montana, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Finish Line, Knight Rider, Morton, Heroes, CSI: NY, Resilience, and The ½ Hour News Hour.

Stephen, a native of Chicago, Illinois, was born on November 13, 1969. His acting career begins with the role of Jackson in Sons of Thunder. His most recognised role was in the television show Castle as Benny in 2009, the same year he tied the knot with Annie Wersching. The private ceremony took place at their residence in Los Angeles.

The couple together were parents of three children named Freddie(2010), Ozzie(2013), and Archie(2018).

Annie Wersching’s Cause of Death

Annie’s death was due to cancer. The actress, since the year 2020, has been diagnosed with cancer. Despite being diagnosed, she continues to work on her projects, including the second season of Star Trek Picard and Rosalind Dyer on The Rookie. She even gave her voice to the character of Tess in The Last of Us video game. Ever Carradine created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Wersching’s children.

Condolences and Tributes Poured on Social Media

Following her demise, tributes began to pour on social media. Many people paid tribute to the divine soul. May her soul rest in eternal peace forever.

Actress Julie Gonzalo on Twitter wrote: “ Oh dear Annie. I remember what a beautiful light you were on the set of DALLAS. Rest in Peace now…

Abigail Spencer on Instagram wrote: “My darling @anniewersching. The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face.

This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favourite shows & ours. The ringer.

Star Trek on Paramount, in their statement, wrote: “We’re heartbroken by the passing of Star Trek: Picard’s Annie @Wersching. Her talent and charisma were undeniable and she will be deeply missed by the Star Trek family.”

Director Neil Druckman of The Last of Us on Twitter wrote: Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.

Read Also: An Orlando club promoter is identified as the victim of the deadly Casselberry shooting