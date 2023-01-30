Samantha Ann Clark | An explanation for the death of the Tiktok star

Tiktoker Samantha Ann Clark died at the age of 17. The popular TikToker died due to brain cancer. Her husband, Brayden G. Confirmed the news of her death in a TikTok video.

He talked about his wife “Hello everyone, this is the last update of my wife with terminal cancer. Last night she took her last breath. I just wanted to let you all know because I know she would want you to know.”He also said and appreciated the response of Samantha’s many supporters and followers.

Personal details about Samantha Ann Clark

Samantha has a huge fan base on TikTok; she has around more than 240,000 followers on this platform. Samantha Ann Clark also shot her final days and posted them on TikTok. She posted videos about her fight against the rare kind of brain cancer called ependymoma.

She revealed her fight with cancer on Social media. She told her followers in the TikTok video that at the age of 2 , she was recognised for cancer since then, she has been on treatment and heavy medications.

Fans pouring tributes on social media

Brain

I am sorry brother. I’m praying for you and your Family buddy. May God Place his arms around you during this difficult time.

Martin

Sending you the most warm hugs and words for your heart, and all the People that are having a hard time too.

Madison

Praying for you!! you are such a special soul for getting to be Sammy everything. I pary you find comfort and strength moving forward.

Ellie Anne Chandler

I am so very sorry , Wishing you peace and comfort

Heidy Mar Rodriguez

She was an incredible person. I’m sorry for your loss. My heart is with you and your family.

Alysiamcvey796

I’m so sorry the world lost an amazing woman. my husband pased from gbm in 2021. thinking of you

Funeral Services

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Anderson & Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at the American Fork Cemetery.

Additionally, a celebration of Samantha’s life will be held in Elko, Nevada February 3 at the Basque House 1601 Flagview Drive at 3:00.

Samantha wished that any donations be sent to her mother to assist with caring for her brothers.

The family is so thankful for the ongoing love and support from all of you.

