Margo Wheeler Die | Find out what caused her death

Margo Wheeler, a member of REALTOR and TPCAR, passed away suddenly on Saturday, 28th January 2023. She died surrounded by family and friends. Keep reading this article for more information about Margo Wheeler’s death.

Margo Wheeler: Who was she

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but she was brought up in Tacoma, Washington; later, she joined US Army. In 2019 she retired from the U.S. Army as First Sergeant and started her career as a REALTOR at John L. Scott Real Estate. She spent a great time with John L. Scott and gained her place as a Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors (TPCAR) member.

Margo Was an outstanding member who always served different committees like Governmental Affairs Committee, Grievance Committee and Professional Standards Committee and many more during her job at TPCAR. She did her work with complete dedication to extending beyond herself. Apart from these things, she also trained new agents on their starting careers to become top real estate professionals.

Margo Wheeler: What is the cause of her death

Now the REALTOR members feel very low due to hear of the death news of Margo Wheeler this Saturday, 28 January 2023. Now, most real estate and volunteering industry members have for many years. They felt the absence of Margo deeply. Now all the members are thinking about the cause behind her death.

No official reason is declared by her family or any other official for her death. As of now, many people are still in confusion and grief, and they are hoping to find some closure details about her in the near future.

Social Media Tributes for Margo Wheeler

Oregon REALTORS®

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Margo Wheeler Willis. She was an icon to her family and the REALTOR family. Her smile, laugh, and stoic demeanour greatly added value to the membership. Our deepest condolences go out to her family. She will be greatly missed.

Washington REALTORS®

It is with heavy heart that we share the announcement that beloved WR Past President

@margo Wheeler has passed away. With decades of experience in real estate & volunteerism, Margo was a mentor, REALTOR® advocate, consummate professional, & genuinely kind, wonderful person.

Read Also: Samantha Ann Clark | An explanation for the death of the Tiktok star