“I don’t want to stop here,” Djokovic said when asked about the GOAT debate.

Novak Djokovic crushed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday night. This victory tied him with Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams won in men’s singles tennis. The debate over who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in tennis was reignited once again by Djokovic’s performance. And Djokovic had a pretty direct answer to the GOAT argument when he delivered a sharp warning to Nadal on the race to the most Grand Slams held by a player. This warning was in reference to the race to hold as many Grand Slams as possible.

Roger Federer was one of the three men’s singles players that were included in the discussion over who is the greatest of all time. But while Nadal had surpassed him with his second Australian Open title haul the previous year, Djokovic did it in Wimbledon 2022, leaving the race down to just two men as they now head to the French Open to not only extend their rivalry but also to aim for an unprecedented 23rd Slam. Nadal won his second Australian Open title last year. Djokovic won it Wimbledon in 2022.

However, while the precise timing of Rafael Nadal’s comeback to tour is still uncertain, as he sustained an injury during his shocking departure in the second round in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic has his sights set firmly on winning the 23rd major championship.

“Obviously, I have the drive to succeed in as many grand slam competitions as I can. At this point of my career, these awards are the most motivational aspect of why I continue compete. That is beyond a shadow of a doubt the situation, “Djokovic added.

“I have a great deal of motivation even now. Let’s find out how far I can get with this. I genuinely do not wish for this to be the end. It is not my plan to remain here for any length of time. I’m really happy with how my tennis is going. I am aware that when I am in good physical and mental shape, I have a chance to win any grand slam that I compete in, regardless of who my opponent is “he added.

Nadal said after his defeat in the second round that he will be out for the next six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor injury. This news came after Nadal had suffered a loss in the second round. As a result, it is anticipated that the Spaniard will make his comeback before the start of the clay-court season.

