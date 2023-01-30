How did Tori die? Nollywood Actor IK Ogbonna’s mum died, obituary

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, famously known as IK Ogbonna, a Nigerian actor, model, director and television personality, is grieving the loss of his mother, who sadly passed away on Saturday, 29 January 2023.

Tori’s Death Announcement

The Nollywood actor himself announced his mother’s demise on his Instagram account with a message and an emotional video in which he shares some clips of his mother spending quality time.

The video captioned:” Rest In peace, my angel”. “Heaven definitely gained an Angel.”

The famous Nollywood star and his family, including grandchildren, are mourning the loss of their beloved mother and grandmother, Tori, and are highly devastated by her sudden passing. Since the death news was shared on social media, the family is thus receiving the deep condolences messages. Tributes have been paid to the soul. May god give the family power and strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in eternal peace forever.

IK Ogbonna’s Mother’s Cause of Death

The actor, in his Instagram account sharing his mum’s death, did not reveal the cause or circumstance in which she died. Although Netizens believed that Tori died due to natural causes because of her age. However, it is not confirmed yet, so at this point, we can’t say correctly what led to her death. Media personalities are attempting to get in touch with family members for further information. We will update you soon as soon as we get any details about the cause of her death.

A little About the Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna

IK Ogbonna is a well-known face of the Nollywood industry who worked with various A-lister stars of the Nollywood industry, including Tonto Dikeh and Ino Edo in Playing Safe. Ik Ogbonna, the well-known TV personality chosen in the Amstel Malta Box Office television show, auditions to participate. He was also a successful model at one point in time. The actor has now also become a director.

Read Also: An incident outside a party in Beverly Crest leaves three dead and four injured